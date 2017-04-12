Mindful Assessment Named a 2017 REVERE Awards Finalist

BLOOMINGTON, IN--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - Solution Tree, a premier educational publisher and professional development provider, announced that Mindful Assessment: The 6 Essential Fluencies of Innovative Learning by Lee Watanabe Crockett and Andrew Churches was named a 2017 REVERE Awards finalist in the Professional Resources: Instruction and Classroom Practice category.

For more than 50 years, the REVERE Awards have identified the best content for educating learners on any platform—print, digital or blended. The evaluation process is rigorous, with both educators and industry-professional judges evaluating each entry.

In Mindful Assessment,Crockett and Churches urge educators to rethink the relationship between teaching and learning, to effectively support modern learners. The authors outline how to frame assessment around six critical fluencies students need to cultivate:

Solution Fluency Information Fluency Creativity Fluency Media Fluency Collaboration Fluency Global Digital Citizenship

"Teachers do not create learning; only learners create learning," explained Crockett and Churches. "Teachers should respond to student performance to guide the learning process. This happens through mindful assessment, being conscious and in the moment, seeing the situation clearly and using assessment to confirm or create this clarity."

The book provides sample lessons and scenarios throughout to help readers begin applying the fluencies in K–12 classrooms. Readers also have access to full lessons, activities, assessments and resources for planning teaching through the authors' Solution Fluency Activity Planner website.

"The crucial new skills and mindsets that learners need to flourish in 21st-century life are clearly explained in this book," said Dr. Therese Keane, a senior lecturer in education at Swinburne University in Melbourne. "Crockett and Churches not only describe fluencies and explain their importance but also provide examples of assessment rubrics which will enable teachers to implement these fluencies in the classroom. This book will inspire and challenge teachers."

REVERE Award winners will be honored on May 25 at a special awards dinner held at the annual Content in Context conference in Philadelphia.

Mindful Assessment is available to order at SolutionTree.com.

About Solution Tree

Solution Tree delivers comprehensive professional development to K–12 educators in schools and districts. Through Solution Tree's authors and experts, K–12 educators are empowered to raise student achievement through a range of topics including PLC, RTI, assessment, instruction, school culture, leadership and mathematics. Solution Tree's services and products include educator conferences, customized solutions for professional development, books, videos, online courses and Global PD. Last year, more than 25,000 educators attended Solution Tree events, and more than 3,000 days of professional development were delivered to teacher teams around the world.

About the REVERE Awards

The REVERE Awards identify and honor high-quality resources that educate learners of all ages, in all media and in all educational environments, both in and beyond the classroom. The program supports the Association of American Publishers (AAP) PreK–12 Learning Group's mission of advocating for quality content in teaching and learning.

