Mindgrub Chooses ByteGrid for Highly Compliant Hosting Services

SILVER SPRING, MD--(Marketwired - Feb 9, 2017) - ByteGrid Holdings LLC, which is dedicated to providing the most compliant hosting solutions available, is excited to announce that Baltimore-based digital innovation agency Mindgrub has selected ByteGrid for its compliant hosting and data center solutions.

Mindgrub pioneers the digital landscape through the design, development and marketing of customer enterprise applications. Their award-winning mobile, social, and web applications are deeply rooted in tactful user experience. Current and past clients include Under Armour, Wendy's, Dell, The Smithsonian Institution, Yamaha, and many more.

"Mindgrub continues to innovate within the Healthcare Technologies landscape. Partners like ByteGrid, with their HIPAA-compliant hosting solutions, enable us to get our clients' apps to market faster, with the confidence that their patients' data is secure," said Todd Marks, CEO of Mindgrub.

"We are thrilled that Mindgrub has chosen ByteGrid for their secure and compliant hosting needs," said Jason Silva, President/Chief Technology Officer at ByteGrid. "We are proud to partner with their team and help them deliver innovative mobile, data visualization, gaming and learning for the Healthcare industry via our cloud technology platform.

Mindgrub chose ByteGrid because their highly compliant data solutions come standard. Whether a company is subject to FDA or HIPAA/HITECH regulation, ByteGrid's qualified data centers deliver the most reliable and cost effective solutions on the market, ideal for Life Sciences, Government, and Health IT industries. ByteGrid delivers premier managed hosting services from four data centers in three geographically dispersed markets, which allows strong redundancy for backups and high availability. ByteGrid serves some of the world's largest companies and government agencies, including numerous Fortune 50 companies.

About Mindgrub:

Mindgrub is an award-winning innovation consulting and end-to-end strategic marketing company that creates custom mobile, social, web apps and digital marketing campaigns for enterprise brands, industry leaders and educational organizations. As an innovator, Mindgrub leverages emerging technologies, such as augmented reality, wearable tech, and mobile gaming, to solve tough client challenges. As a fully-staffed agency, Mindgrub cultivates top-tier talent in design, marketing, user experience, and development. Voted Maryland Tech Council's "Tech Company of the Year" and placing #520 on the Inc. 500/5000, Mindgrub works with organizations in a variety of industries to bring their brand to digital. For more information on what Mindgrub is doing in HealthTech, check us out www.mindgrub.com.

About ByteGrid:

ByteGrid is a trusted and leading provider of highly secure and compliant solutions serving the most demanding requirements of enterprise and government customers, including those in the Life Sciences and Health IT industries. ByteGrid focuses on technology solutions and services that ensure that regulatory expectations are always met. ByteGrid's robust, scalable and highly secure offerings in Colocation, Managed Hosting, Hybrid, Private and Community Cloud solutions, as well as Compliance Services, are delivered from an interconnected national platform of validated Tier 3 / 4 data centers. ByteGrid's facilities are located in Chicago, Seattle, Annapolis, Maryland as well as its flagship facility in Silver Spring, Maryland. For more information visit www.ByteGrid.com.

Note for media: Mindgrub and ByteGrid will be collaborating at HIMSS17 in Orlando Feb 19-23 to offer an interactive healthcare technologies demonstration at Booth #4888. To schedule a time to speak with company executives or learn more, contact Lauren Vargas at 480-868-9423 or email lauren@10to1pr.com.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/bytegrid

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bytegrid

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bytegriddatacenter

Google+: https://plus.google.com/+Bytegriddatacenter/posts#+Bytegriddatacenter/posts