MindTickle Announces Season 2 of "The Sales Excellence Podcast"

Sales Leaders from SAP, BrightEdge and More Share Secrets to Boosting Performance with Sales Enablement

SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 21, 2017) - MindTickle, the leading sales readiness platform, today announced the second season of the "The Sales Excellence Podcast" that gathers top B2B sales enablement leaders to share winning strategies.

CSO Insights reported that 32.7 percent of organizations had sales enablement roles in 2016, up seven percent from the previous year. As buyers increasingly control the sales process, sales organizations must become more sophisticated and equipped with the right information and questions that lead to a meaningful sales conversation. To help sales leaders navigate this growing space, MindTickle created "The Sales Excellence Podcast" to create a platform for sharing winning sales strategies.

"The sales leaders we speak to face similar challenges - how to scale their sales organization quickly, keep their reps up to date, and deliver revenue to support top-line growth," said Mohit Garg, co-founder at MindTickle. "'The Sales Excellence Podcast' was created to give a voice to the leaders who have tackled these challenges and can share their best practices for achieving the hypergrowth their executives demand."

The inaugural season of the podcast covered topics including Scaling Revenue with Channel Partners, Harnessing Sales Playbooks, Delivering a Consistent Pitch, and more. Season 2 will include interviews with leaders at SAP, Playboox, WinningByDesign, Stackoverflow and Brightedge, among others.

