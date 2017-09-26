MindTickle Partners with Playboox to Drive Sales Process Execution Excellence for B2B Sales Organizations

Sales enablement leaders partner to deliver first end-to-end solution that enables rapid mastery and consistent application of selling and coaching best practices

SAN FRANCISCO, CA and SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 26, 2017) - Today's sales leaders face formidable challenges in their quest to achieve increasingly aggressive growth targets, and there is very little margin for error. SiriusDecisions reported that 72 percent of sales leaders say their reps lack the ability to connect offerings with buyer needs and challenges. To improve sales organization-wide selling effectiveness and set the foundation for sustainable, scalable, and predictable sales success, it's essential for sales leaders to equip their reps with the tools, training, and technology they need to successfully initiate and facilitate the buying process. To address this opportunity, MindTickle is partnering with Playboox to jointly provide the first end-to-end sales readiness solution exclusively focused on driving sales process execution excellence.

Hustle provides a peer-to-peer texting platform that enables personalized two-way communication at scale. As the company grew, leadership sought a way to accelerate sales rep onboarding and deliver consistent messaging to prospects.

"Enabling reps to rapidly learn and then continually apply the skills, knowledge, best practices, and tools necessary to successfully execute the sales process for actual deals is key to compressing new-hire ramp up and scaling the business," said Ysiad Ferreiras, VP Sales at Hustle. "The MindTickle and Playboox combination is the only solution I've seen that does this effectively."

"In today's hyper-competitive markets, buyers have more power and are more hesitant to budge from their current state than ever. In this environment, it's not what you sell, but how you sell that matters," said Krishna Depura, MindTickle co-founder and CEO. "As such, sales organizations must shift from everyone doing their own thing to everyone consistently doing the best thing throughout the sales process. That's where our combined offering with Playboox comes in."

The combined solution from MindTickle and Playboox will enable SDRs, sales reps, and managers to learn, practice, get certified, and continually apply lead and opportunity specific best practices within Salesforce.com. The integrated solution includes:

A sales process-centric "Sales University" template containing pre-built and curated training courses along with curriculum, courseware, certification, and onboarding program templates and guides to enable rapid development and deployment of role-based online training that drives mastery of stage-specific skills, knowledge, best practices, and tools.

Stage-specific certification tools like quizzes, video role plays, voice-over slideshows, screen capture voice-over recordings, and task completion assessments to enable reps to practice, self-assess understanding, and get certified on mastery of key topics by sales stage.

Gamified role-based learning paths, course completion tracking, content and team learning performance analytics, and leaderboards to monitor and measure progress of the stage-specific topics that are salient for a given role.

A playbook-authoring module to enable sales enablement professionals to rapidly and easily build and iterate multiple sales-process-centric playbooks customized by market segment.

The ability to select market-specific playbooks within Salesforce.com lead and opportunity records that provide SDRs and reps with segment-relevant conversation, discovery, and value positioning guidance and tools to enable them to consistently apply what top performers say, ask, do, and use at each stage of the sales process for a given segment.

Interactive guided-selling that drives consistent application of call planning, deal management, conversation orchestration, and forecasting best practices, and enables reps to capture, contextualize, and communicate the insights they gather as they conduct conversations throughout the sales process.

Guided deal coaching that provides a deal-specific forecasting framework, progress summary, and scoring system to help managers assess deal winnability, stakeholder clout and sentiment, information gaps, and risks in order to collaborate with their reps to develop call plans and closing strategies.

Guided rep coaching that allows managers to see which reps need coaching on which part of the sales process and then develop rep-specific development plans.

Access to stage-specific training videos, sales tools, and collateral to continually reinforce best practice absorption, adoption and application throughout the sales process.

A managed services offering for sales process playbook, sales university curriculum and courseware, sales and sales coaching training, sales messaging, sales tool, and onboarding program assessment, design, development and delivery.

"The central role of sales enablement is to equip salespeople with the tools, training, and technology they need to consistently apply best practices throughout the sales process, and to make it easy for sales managers to systematically coach their reps to do so," said Daniel Zamudio, founder and CEO, Playboox. "With MindTickle and Playboox, heads of sales will now be able drive sales process execution excellence across their entire sales organization."

About MindTickle

MindTickle offers the industry's most comprehensive readiness solution for closing the knowledge and skill gaps found in customer-facing teams. Sales teams across a wide range of industries use MindTickle's award-winning platform to train, coach, and align their sales teams to make reps and their managers more effective. Combining on-demand online training, bite-sized mobile updates, gamification, coaching and role-play with a data-driven approach, MindTickle accelerates time-to-productivity, ensures consistent execution, and helps boost sales performance. Companies leveraging MindTickle for sales enablement to assess and certify the readiness of each rep see bigger deal sizes, higher win rates and reduced sales cycles. MindTickle is a global, privately-held company with headquarters in Sunnyvale, CA. Investors include NEA and Accel Partners. For more information, please visit www.mindtickle.com.

About Playboox

Playboox is a Sales Enablement consultancy and software company. The company specializes in developing and delivering customized sales process playbooks and training powered by technology. It is the only Sales Enablement software vendor to offer a native-Salesforce.com sales process playbook application that enables reps and managers to instantly access and consistently apply deal, conversation, and forecast management best practices and tools at each stage of the sales process to assess and advance specific leads and opportunities. With Playboox, Sales Enablement leaders can easily build and maintain a library of sales process playbooks customized by vertical markets, market segments, or product categories. For more information, please visit www.playboox.com.