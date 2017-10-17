MindTickle Revenue Growth Exceeds 100 Percent Quarter-over-Quarter; Appoints President and Go-to-Market Leader

Executive from Apttus joins MindTickle to drive business expansion

SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 17, 2017) - MindTickle, the leading sales readiness platform, announced strong Q3 2017 revenue results, with more than 100 percent quarter-over-quarter growth. MindTickle continued its expansion into large enterprises where some of the world's leading tech, pharma, and retail organizations now rely on MindTickle to keep their sales teams in peak selling condition and win more deals.

As the company expands its market share into larger enterprises, MindTickle appointed Jules Ehrlich as the president and go-to-market leader for the business. Ehrlich has extensive leadership experience in building enterprise B2B SaaS businesses and joins MindTickle from Apttus, where he most recently served as their VP and GM for Advanced Solutions.

"MindTickle is at an exciting phase as we build momentum with blue-chip customers who rely on the platform to not only prepare their sales teams, but also to leverage our readiness analytics as a leading indicator of sales outcomes," said Mohit Garg, co-founder at MindTickle. "The broad experience Jules brings in building SaaS businesses will help accelerate our next stage of growth, especially in global enterprises."

Prior to Apttus, Ehrlich was SaaS SVP and General Manager at CA Technologies, where he founded and built their SaaS business. Ehrlich was also a member of the executive team at Niku Corporation that scaled the business from an early-stage dotcom into a profitable company acquired by CA Technologies in 2005. He graduated from University of Witwatersrand with a bachelor's in accounting.

"Gartner has recently recognized the importance of the wider sales enablement market for business leaders seeking to improve sales execution beyond traditional training tools," said Ehrlich. "MindTickle has completely changed how sales organizations increase win rates by correlating a score that summarizes the readiness of each salesperson, each region and the team as a whole, with sales performance data to drive their enablement strategies. I am really excited to be part of this transformation journey for the industry."

MindTickle is hiring! Visit careers.mindtickle.com to learn more open positions and to apply.

About MindTickle

MindTickle offers the industry's most comprehensive readiness solution for closing the knowledge and skill gaps found in customer-facing teams. Sales teams in several industry-leading companies use MindTickle's award-winning platform to train, coach, and align their sales teams to make reps and their managers more effective. Combining on-demand online training, bite-sized mobile updates, gamification, coaching and role-play with a data-driven approach, MindTickle accelerates time-to-productivity, ensures consistent execution, and helps boost sales performance. Companies leveraging MindTickle for sales enablement to assess and certify the readiness of each rep see bigger deal sizes, higher win rates and reduced sales cycles. MindTickle is a global, privately-held company with headquarters in Sunnyvale, CA. Investors include NEA and Accel Partners. For more information please visit www.mindtickle.com.