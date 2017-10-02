Minera IRL announces board appointments

LIMA, PERU--(Marketwired - Oct. 2, 2017) - Minera IRL Limited ("Minera IRL" or the "Company") (BVLAC:MIRL)(CSE:MIRL)(CNSX.MIRL)(CSE.MIRL.CN), is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jesus Armando Lema Hanke and Mr. Santiago Valverde Espinoza to the Company's Board of Directors, effective 01 October, 2017.

Jesus Armando Lema Hanke is an attorney with over 25 years of experience in corporate law, specialized in international economics, stock market and foreign investment.

Santiago Valverde Espinoza is a metallurgical engineer with over 30 years of experience in mining. Mr. Espinoza has a PhD in Environmental and Sustainable Development, is the ex-President of the Peruvian Engineer College of Metallurgists, and is a frequent speaker on the topic of monitoring and environmental risks. He is also PHD head professor at the National Engineering University of Peru on tailings management and technology.

Gerardo Perez, Executive Chairman of the Board of Minera IRL, commented, "We are delighted that Armando and Santiago have agreed to join our Board of Directors and we look forward to the contributions that their experience in the financial and capital markets, as well as their metallurgical, social and environmental skills, can bring to our efforts to execute on our vision for Minera IRL's flagship gold project at Ollachea."

With these appointments, the Company Board now consists of five directors, three of whom are independent directors.

