Minera IRL Limited announces revocation of cease trade orders

LIMA, PERU--(Marketwired - Jan. 20, 2017) - Minera IRL Limited ("Minera" or the "Company") (BVLAC:MIRL) announces that the Ontario Securities Commission, as principle regulator, and the British Columbia Securities Commission have revoked the cease trade orders issued on October 28 and October 16, 2015, respectively (the "Cease Trade Orders").

The Cease Trade Orders were issued as a result of the Company's failure to file its interim financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30, 2015 and its management discussion and analysis relating to the interim financial statements for the six-month period ended June 30, 2015, which were filed on March 28, 2016.

The Company on November 9, 2016 filed an amended Annual Information Form as a result of the Ontario Securities Commission's review.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release.

