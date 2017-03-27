Mineral Mountain Appoints a VP of Exploration, a Chief Geologist and a Project Manager to Form the Homestake Gold Belt Team, Black Hills, S.D.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) - Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd. ("Mineral Mountain" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:MMV) is very pleased to report that Robert Brozdowski, Ph.D., P.Geo., Curt E. Hogge, M.Sc., P.Geo., and Kevin E. Leonard, P.Geo., have been appointed to form the Company's highly experienced technical team to explore its Rochford Gold Project located along the Homestake Gold Belt about 26 km south of the world's richest, deepest iron formation-hosted gold deposits producing over 40 million ounces of gold.

"We are extremely pleased and fortunate to be adding three such highly accomplished geologists to the Mineral Mountain team," comments Nelson W. Baker, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Their collective experience exploring for iron formation-hosted gold deposits in the Black Hills and their excellent track record, will play a key role in the Company's growth strategy."

Robert Brozdowski, VP of Exploration

Robert has over 30 years of diverse minerals exploration experience for iron formation-hosted gold, magmatic nickel-copper-PGE, various base metals, and uranium deposits globally. He worked with Callahan Mining Corp. from 1983-91, subsequently with Western Mining Corporation across Canada & the US from 1992-98, primarily focused on iron-formation hosted gold, and afterwards globally as a Consulting Exploration Geologist for various clients, engaged in regional project generation through drill-stage projects. He holds a Ph.D. Geology (Western University, London, Ontario, 1990), M.A. of Geology (Temple University, Philadelphia, PA, 1983), and B.S. Geosciences (Pennsylvania State University, 1980). He co-managed Western Mining Corporation's Joint Venture with Homestake Mining Corporation targeting iron formation hosted gold deposits in the Black Hills, South Dakota, focused on the Rochford District from 1991-95. He led or participated in all phases of the program, including initial targeting, compilation, geological-structural-alteration mapping, rock and surficial media geochemical surveys, drill target selection, and drill testing of several targets that defined extensive alteration zones with local gold in iron formation in the Rochford District. As part of the Joint Venture, he participated in extensive on-site visits at the Homestake Gold Mine and discussions with Homestake staff regarding the details of their exploration strategy for Homestake-type iron formation hosted gold deposits.

Curt E. Hogge, Chief Geologist

Curt has over 30 years of diverse mineral exploration experience. He holds a B.Sc. degree in Geology from Boise State University, 1977 and an M.Sc. in Geology from Washington State University, 1982 completing a thesis involved with mapping a sequence of meta-sediments that had undergone multiple fold deformation. He has worked for Bear Creek Mining Co. (Kennecott), Exxon Minerals Co., Molycorp, Amselco, Noranda and has consulted for several junior exploration companies. Curt has an extensive background in exploring for iron formation-hosted gold deposits including the Proterozoic Homestake-type terrane Black Hills, South Dakota; Archean Wyoming Province of Montana and Wyoming; and Proterozoic Lake Superior-type iron formation of Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan. He has generated and managed several well-funded Homestake-type gold projects in the Black Hills. In particular, he successfully managed Noranda's Rochford Gold District project between 1986 and 1992. He was later involved with Naneco Resources, Genesis Gold Ltd. and now BHB Partners in the advancement of the Rochford Gold District. He was involved in managing and directing Noranda's Rochford program from permitting to definition drilling and was subsequently in an advisory position for Naneco Resources. An important resource that is open in multiple directions was discovered on the Cochrane property (268,000 ounces Au indicated + inferred) *non-43-101.

Kevin W. Leonard, Project Manager

Kevin has over thirty-three years of diversified mineral exploration experience including managing and supervising a branch exploration office for Royal Oak Mines (US) for several years primarily focused on gold and base metal projects in North America and globally. During his extensive career he was responsible for global property acquisitions and the economic evaluations for large-scale projects for LAC Minerals, American Barrick, St. Joe Canada, HudBay Exploration, Royal Oak Mines (US) and Urangesellschaft Canada. Kevin co-managed drill operations for Sabina on their Goose Lake project. This drilling resulted in the discovery of 2 significant iron formation-hosted gold deposits at Umwelt and Llama. Since 2012, Kevin was Project Manager for Mineral Mountain in Northwestern Ontario and in the Keystone Gold District about 35 km south of the Rochford Gold Project. Between 2012 and 2015, Kevin managed a US $6.9 million drill program exploring for iron formation-hosted gold mineralization in its Holy Terror project. Kevin has dual US and Canadian citizenship, displays very strong leadership skills and is an excellent ambassador for the Company.

Rochford Gold District

The Rochford Gold District is located approximately 26 kilometers south of the world's largest iron formation hosted gold deposit, the Homestake Mine, which produced over 40,000,000 ounces of gold from 152 Mt of ore averaging 8.4 g/t Au over the life of the mine from 1876 to 2001.

The geology of the Rochford District is remarkably similar to that at the Homestake Mine with gold hosted in multiply deformed Proterozoic carbonate facies and local sulfide-facies iron formation that has typically been metamorphosed to cummingtonite/grunerite phyllites/schists and chlorite schists. There are numerous, relatively shallow, high-grade past producing gold mines and prospects in the district that were developed in the late 1800's and early 1900's. Mineral Mountain's property package covers the approximately 9 km long by 5 km wide core of the district, with multiple trends of locally structurally thickened and sheared auriferous iron formation considered to have many geological and mineralogical aspects in common with the Homestake Mine 26 km to the northwest.

The Rochford Gold Belt covers more than 78 square kilometers and has been explored intermittently, but never comprehensively nor systematically to depth, by a number of major companies including Getty, Cominco, Newmont, Noranda, Western Mining and Homestake Mining in the 20th century. Despite gold prices hitting $1,900 US per ounce in 2011, the last serious exploration in for the Rochford District was completed in 1997.

Qualified Persons

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Nelson W. Baker, P.Eng. the President and CEO of Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd. and a Qualified Person for this project. All exploration activities at the Rochford Project are carried out under the supervision of Kevin Leonard, P.Geo., the Company's Project Manager and also a Qualified Person for this project.

About Mineral Mountain Resources and the Rochford Gold Project

Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd., through its wholly owned subsidiary Mineral Mountain Resources (SD) Inc., is focused on the exploration and, if warranted, development of its 100%-owned Rochford Gold Project situated along the highly prospective Homestake Gold Belt in the Black Hills of South Dakota, U.S.A. The Rochford Project covers approximately 7,500 acres and straddles five major trends of structurally thickened auriferous iron formation that host ledge-type gold mineralization.

Since 2013, the Company has continued to expand its land position in the Rochford Gold District by professional claim staking and also by purchasing strategically located private properties that fall along two of the major sub-parallel structural trends that host Ledge-type gold mineralization. The Company now owns the largest land position in the Rochford greenstone belt and now possesses by far the largest and most comprehensive database for the district in modern day exploration history! The Rochford Project is vastly under-explored and has the potential to host several district scale gold discoveries.

