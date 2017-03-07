Mining Engineer Joins Empire

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 7, 2017) - Empire Metals Corp. ("Empire") (TSX VENTURE:EP) is pleased to welcome Mr. Jason A. Nickel, P.Eng, GDBA as Director and Business Development Advisor.

Mr. Nickel is an experienced mining engineer and investor - holding roles from Mine Foreman to Chief Engineer, Mine Manager, Vice-President and Director over a diverse 22 year mining background. After time working at several mining operations, Jason graduated with a degree in Applied Science from the University of British Columbia - Mining Engineering program. He then undertook graduate studies in Business Administration at Simon Fraser University's Segal School of Business while working as an E.I.T. at Teck Resources Inc. before progressing into various management roles and ventures over his career with Sr. and Jr. Mining companies. Jason brings a wealth of hands on experience and perspective to Empire.

"It's a great time to join Empire Metals." Nickel states. "Last week I visited Empire's large land position covering much of the lithium enriched Beaverhill Lake brine aquifer at Fox Creek, Alberta. The substantial capital assets in place, including multiple producing petroleum plants, networks of pipelines and existing well infrastructure, represent very large investments by the oil and gas companies; these assets may have great synergies with Empires Lithium exploration rights."

Empire aims to secure agreements with existing petro-operators in the Fox Creek project area - allowing Empire to utilize existing wells/infrastructure that currently bring petroleum and lithium enriched Beaverhill Lake brine from depths of approximately 3,200 m to the surface. "If successful, this would allow Empire to leapfrog many of the hurdles exploration companies normally face when considering cost and ease of access to mineralization." states Mr. Nickel.

Empire holds 70 to 100% interests to rights to extract lithium, potassium, boron, bromine, magnesium and other important elements from 758,384 acres in parts of 37 townships in the Fox Creek area of Alberta, Canada. Empire is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on the emerging green energy sector.

This news release has been reviewed and approved for technical content by Mr. Michael Dufresne, P.Geol. and Mr. Roy Eccles, P.Geol., both of APEX Geoscience Ltd., consulting geologists and Qualified Persons as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

EMPIRE METALS CORP.

Anthony J. Beruschi, President

