Mining Expert Jay Taylor of Hard Money Advisors Initiates Coverage of MacDonald Mines

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:BMK) ("MacDonald Mines", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Jay Taylor of Taylor Hard Money Advisors Inc. has initiated coverage of the Company. Mr. Taylor released an advisory on MacDonald Mines to his paid subscribers on April 21, 2017.

Mr. Taylor states: "If you are interested in exploration plays, with so many promising targets established in the past, it's difficult to not get excited about this company's prospects. Management bases its decisions on its strong scientific and technical competence and experience using in-house expertise in geophysical modeling tools. This is a real deal and one that virtually no one is aware of."

Excerpts on Jay Taylor's advisory on MacDonald Mines:

The Bottom Line - "[…] For sure it's still early days for the company's Wawa-Holdsworth Project, but the good news is that it is a story not yet told. With some good news expected over the summer these shares should trade at much higher levels when the Bay Street boys and girls start to focus on this story. I view BMK as a very attractive speculation if purchased at its current price. While it is impossible to predict future share prices, with near-term positive news regarding a saleable gold-silver concentrate and various strong assay reports from both the sands and hard-rock targets over the summer, a move several fold above the current price of US$0.15 is certainly with the realm of possible outcomes."

Mr. Taylor has a business MBA in Finance & Investment, in-depth accredited studies in geology, has decades of mining sector analysis under his belt, and is known for being reserved in his advice. Investors should pay attention when he does decide a company is poised to appreciate in value and worth adding to a watch list for superior return potential; MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. is now in that category.

A full copy of Mr. Taylor's advisory along with chart and additional insight may be viewed online at:

http://www.macdonaldmines.com/images/stories/news/bmk_20170421_article_ms.pdf

Wawa-Holdsworth Project Highlights

Approximately 285 hectares, 20 kilometres northeast of the town of Wawa

18 fee simple absolute patented claims, includes surface and mining rights

Neighbouring Argonaut's >5 Moz gold Magino Deposit & Richmont's >1.8 Moz gold Island Gold Mine

Numerous gold showings with diversified mineralization styles occurring in a 500 metres-wide deformation corridor

Year-long road access and easy access to rail, road, electrical power, labour force and suppliers

Overview of the Wawa-Holdsworth Project

Historic work by previous operators defined three gold targets on the Wawa-Holdsworth Project:

Greenstone-hosted quartz-carbonate vein deposit (Soocana Vein System);

BIF-hosted gold deposits (gold-bearing pyrite zones in an Algoma-type iron formation);

Gold-bearing Oxide Sands developed from the weathering of the auriferous Pyrite Zones.

MacDonald Mines has identified the Oxide Sands as a short-term target for gold production. The Oxide Sands are interpreted to be derived from the weathering of an auriferous and pyritized Algoma-type iron formation that, so far, has been traced on the property over a 2 km-long strike length.

In 2002, a detailed and systematic sampling of the Oxide Sands was conducted over a strike length of 332.5 metres. The mineralized sands reached a depth of at least 8 metres and contained an average gold grade of 3.45 g/t and an average silver grade of 29.99 g/t. Preliminary metallurgical testing conducted by previous operators on composite samples recovered, without crushing, between 69% and 98.7 % gold.

Earlier this year, MacDonald Mines launched a trenching program to map and confirm the Oxide Sands' strike length and thickness. The Company also initiated a bulk sampling program and commenced metallurgical testing of the Oxide Sands to achieve the highest possible gold and silver recovery.

The soft and relatively unconsolidated oxide sands material appears to be amenable to being extracted like an aggregate. The area's shallow overburden, the proximity to labour and equipment and the easy access to the site should result in very inexpensive mining costs should the Company delineate a large enough deposit.

Following spring breakup, the Company will ramp up its sampling program to better define the Oxide Sands and will continue to prepare for their potential extraction. The near-term exploitation of the Oxide Sands will provide the Company with good cash flow to further advance exploration of the other gold targets on the property.

Qualified Person

Quentin Yarie, P Geo., is the qualified person responsible for preparing, supervising and approving the scientific and technical content of this news release.

About Jay Taylor

Jay Taylor is the editor of J Taylor's Gold, Energy & Tech Stocks newsletter and host of the web-based radio show "Turning Hard Times into Good Times." His interest in the role gold has played in U.S. monetary history led him to research gold and into analyzing and investing in junior gold shares. Jay is a frequent guest on CNBC, Fox, Bloomberg and BNN and guest speaker at various mining conferences in the U.S., Canada, Switzerland and Asia.

About MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd.

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. is a mineral exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario focused on gold and silica exploration in Canada. The Company has built a portfolio of safe-jurisdiction, infrastructure-rich projects that demonstrate the greatest market potential for return. The Company is aggressively advancing its highly prospective Wawa-Holdsworth Project and recently signed a binding LOI to secure 100% interest in the Holdsworth property.

The Company's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "BMK".

To learn more about MacDonald Mines, please visit www.macdonaldmines.com.

This News Release contains forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may", "should", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.