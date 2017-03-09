Minister Brison Tables 2017-18 Departmental Plans

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 9, 2017) - Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat

Open government results in policies, programs and services that better reflect the values and expectations of Canadians.

Today, the President of the Treasury Board, the Honourable Scott Brison, tabled the annual Departmental Plans on behalf of 84 government departments and agencies.

The 2017-18 Departmental Plans contain detailed information that further explains the current funding requirements outlined in the Government of Canada's 2017-18 Main Estimates. The Main Estimates outline the investments in Canadians' priorities (innovation, infrastructure, post-secondary education, and clean jobs and growth) as part of our plan to grow and strengthen Canada's middle class.

The Government is committed to evidence-based decision making and consistent and regular measurement of results.

Continued development of simplified and more effective reporting processes will better allow Parliament and Canadians to monitor the Government's plans and progress on delivering real change for Canadians.

Departmental Plans replace the former Reports on Plans and Priorities - which are part of the Estimates and Supply process.

They provide details on an organization's mandate, commitments and priorities and provide links to related resource requirements in the Main Estimates. This information is organized by strategic outcome, program and expected results.

Departmental Plans form the baseline against which organizations will track and report on their year-end performance through Departmental Results Reports, which replace the former Departmental Performance Reports.

In the future, these reports to Parliament will focus more intently on departments' use of their resources to fulfill their commitments.

"Our government will continue to strengthen the culture of measurement, evaluation, and innovation as we push for greater transparency, openness and accountability while moving forward with our plan to grow the economy and strengthen the middle class. Improving the reporting process helps cast more light on our plan, allowing both parliamentarians and all citizens to better assess our progress on delivering real change for middle-class Canadians."

- The Honourable Scott Brison, President of the Treasury Board

