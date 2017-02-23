Minister Brison tables Main Estimates for fiscal year 2017 to 2018

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 23, 2017) - Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat

The Main Estimates for fiscal year 2017 to 2018 were tabled today by Treasury Board President Scott Brison, providing information to Parliament on the $257.9 billion required to deliver existing programs and services in the fiscal year that begins April 1.

The Government of Canada is making smart investments in Canadians' priorities (innovation, infrastructure, post-secondary education, and clean jobs and growth) as part of its plan to grow and strengthen Canada's middle class.

The Government of Canada is committed to delivering on its agenda in a manner that is transparent, open and accountable to Canadians and Parliament.

An interim supply bill seeking Parliament's approval to spend funds in line with these Main Estimates will be tabled no later than March 26. The interim supply bill will seek approval for monies to cover planned government expenditures for the first three months of the fiscal year.

The Government is committed to making the review of government spending more open and accountable by implementing reforms to the Estimates process to improve the transparency of government expenditures for parliamentarians and Canadians.

The Government continues to work with parliamentarians and other stakeholders to enhance the clarity, coherence and accountability of government spending.

Quick Facts

The Main Estimates include $102.1 billion in planned voted expenditures and $155.8 billion in statutory expenditures

The voted expenditures include funding for the priorities set out in Budget 2016, including over $7 billion in new funding for infrastructure

Main Estimates reflect spending proposals that are already planned and represent "up to" amounts

According to the current parliamentary supply process, details of new expenditures in the coming Budget could be presented by the government through Supplementary Estimates (A) in spring 2017, or later, as details become available

Quotes

"Oversight of government spending is one of the most important roles that parliamentarians play on behalf of their constituents. To do that, they need access to accurate and timely information."

"I am committed to working with parliamentarians and other stakeholders to find ways to improve parliamentary oversight of government spending. Better aligning processes and timing for the Budget and Estimates will strengthen the clarity and consistency of financial reporting."

The Honourable Scott Brison, President of the Treasury Board

