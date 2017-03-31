Minister Joly Addresses Cultural Diversity in a Digital World at the Inaugural Cultural Meeting of G7 Countries

The Government of Canada recognizes that cultural heritage is central to the preservation of a country's identity

FLORENCE, ITALY--(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) - Department of Canadian Heritage

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, participated in the inaugural Meeting of G7 Culture Ministers, which concluded yesterday, in Florence, Italy. This meeting marks an important milestone in laying the foundations for greater international cooperation in the sector.

Ministers of culture and important cultural leaders of the G7 countries, as well as representatives of the European Union and UNESCO, met to discuss "Culture as a Tool for a Dialogue Among Peoples" and the protection of cultural heritage.

This meeting underscores Canada's international leadership in addressing the role of government in an increasingly digital world, and its objective to develop international relationships and find new markets for Canadian creators and cultural industries. Minister Joly's speech elaborated on these themes and emphasized the importance of cultural diversity in the technological age, further to recent consultations held on Canadian content in a digital world.

Through its approach to multiculturalism, Canada recognizes the potential of all Canadians and encourages them to integrate into society and take an active part in its social, cultural, economic and political affairs. Canada's commitment to diversity and inclusion constitutes an ambitious approach to making Canada and the world a better, safer place. As we celebrate Canada's 150th anniversary of Confederation in 2017, our activities will focus on youth; celebrate our diversity and encourage inclusion; establish a spirit of reconciliation with Indigenous peoples; and let us discover Canada's natural beauty and strengthen our environmental awareness.

Following the meeting, Minister Joly was joined by ministers and cultural representatives of the G7 countries to be a signatory to the Joint Declaration of Florence. This declaration recognizes that cultural heritage is central to the preservation of a country's identity and is a resource for growth, sustainable development and economic prosperity. The declaration also identifies culture as both a driver and a subject of advanced technologies in the digital era.

Minister Joly held working meetings in Florence to strengthen international relations between G7 culture ministers and representatives, in preparation for the G7 Leaders' Summit taking place in May.

Quote

"Cultural expressions often serve as a means of communication between countries and individuals. These creations allow us to share our unique perspectives on the world with one another, which is why it is important to engage with cultural representatives and leaders. We share a commitment to protect cultural heritage and promote cultural diversity-especially in a digital world-as it will help increase innovation, social cohesion and prosperity."

- Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage

Quick Facts

Overall, the cultural sector directly contributes 3 percent to our GDP-some $54.6 billion in economic activity-and it accounts for more than 630,000 jobs, or 3.5 percent of all jobs in Canada.

As announced in Budget 2016, Canada is investing a historic $1.9 billion in the arts and culture sector. This represents Canada's biggest investment in culture in 30 years, and the largest amount of all G7 countries.

Related Products

Eurimages News Release on Canada.ca

Stay Connected

Follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Flickr.