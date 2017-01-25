Minister Joly Commends Canadians Nominated for the 2017 Academy Awards

GATINEAU, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 25, 2017) - The list of 2017 Oscar nominees was released by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and, once again, several Canadian artists have been recognized for their impressive achievements.

I am particularly proud to highlight that the film Arrival received eight Oscar nods, five of which feature the following Canadian nominees:

Denis Villeneuve, Directing

Shawn Levy, Best Picture

Patrice Vermette, Production Design

Sylvain Bellemare, Sound Editing

Bernard Gariépy Strobl and Claude La Haye, Sound Mixing

In addition, I am happy to see that Blind Vaysha, the National Film Board production by Theodore Ushev, is nominated for best Short Film (Animated).

I am equally pleased to draw attention to these Canadian nominees who have distinguished themselves this year:

Ryan Gosling, Actor in a Leading Role, La La Land

Alan Barillaro, Short Film (Animated), Piper

Robert Valley, Short Film (Animated), Pear Cider and Cigarettes

Howard Barish, Documentary (Feature), 13th

The Government of Canada understands the connections between culture, creativity and innovation, and we value our creators in all fields. Our artists and their work serve as ambassadors abroad, sharing Canada's unique perspective with the world.

In 2014-15, the total volume of film and television production that took place in Canada reached an all-time high of $7.1 billion-of which almost $3 billion was in Canadian-only productions. We are proud to invest more than $670 million in the industry each year through Telefilm Canada, the National Film Board of Canada, the Canada Media Fund and tax credit programs.

On behalf of the Government of Canada, I applaud our homegrown nominees and wish them the best of luck on February 26, 2017.

For details on the 89th Academy Awards ceremony, go to oscar.go.com.

Stay Connected

Follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and Flickr.