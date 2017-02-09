Minister Joly Invites Applications for the Inter-Action Program

Canadian Heritage launches the 2017-18 multiculturalism grants and contribution program

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Minister Responsible for Multiculturalism, today announced a call for applications for the Government of Canada's Inter-Action grants and contributions program. Inter-Action offers funding for community engagement and development projects that promote intercultural understanding and equal opportunities for people of all cultures.

This call-for-applications is for long-term, multi-year projects. Funding priority is given to projects that meet the following criteria: work toward the elimination of discrimination, racism and prejudice; provide opportunities for youth community engagement; and bring people together through art, culture or sport.

Multiculturalism programs like Inter-Action foster mutual understanding and help create bonds between all Canadians. Diversity and inclusion are central to who we are as Canadians, which is why they are a pillar of the Canada 150 celebrations taking place this year. An anniversary like this is the perfect time to highlight what makes communities all across the country so unique, diverse and vibrant.

Minister Joly also took this opportunity to announce $49,950 in Canada 150 funding for the TAIBU Community Health Centre, which will be used to support its "Crossroads of dialogue and multicultural exchanges" project in the local community. Thanks to support provided through the Canada 150 Fund, the TAIBU Centre will carry out a number of activities through their community project "Crossroads of dialogue and multicultural exchanges", including bilingual information and reflection workshops on community involvement, an exhibition and an evening celebrating our multicultural communities.

The work that Canadian Heritage performs is crucial to creating a climate in which the multicultural heritage of Canadians is valued, and to building a public space where all Canadians can express their sense of belonging to Canada and their trust in its institutions.

"Diversity is a cornerstone of our social contract and one of the values we, as Canadians, hold most dear to our hearts. In this special year in which we commemorate Canada 150, projects that celebrate our multicultural heritage will play a vital role. Our government is proud that programs like Inter-Action can help diverse communities across the country promote the multitude of cultures found here."

- The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Minister Responsible for Multiculturalism

The Inter-Action program, formerly delivered by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, is now administered by the Department of Canadian Heritage.

The Program is divided into two components, the Projects component and the Events component. The Projects component follows a call-for-applications process and focuses on long term, multi-year projects. It is being launched today with new application guidelines.

The Events component of Inter-Action accepts applications year-round and provides grants to support and promote community based events.

Those with initiatives promoting Canada's multicultural society are invited to visit the Canadian Heritage website to learn more about the program and how to apply for funding.

The Canada 150 Fund was established by the Government of Canada to allow Canadians across the country to participate in local, regional and national celebrations for the 150 th anniversary of Confederation. The main themes of the Government of Canada's vision for Canada 150 are diversity and inclusion, national reconciliation with Indigenous peoples, youth and the environment.

The TAIBU Community Health Centre is a regional non-profit organization whose mission is to contribute to the maintenance and improvement of the health and well-being of the Francophone Black population of Greater Toronto.

