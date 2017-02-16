Minister LeBlanc oversees progress on National Shipbuilding Strategy

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 16, 2017) -

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, P.C., Q.C., M.P., Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, toured Seaspan's Vancouver Shipyards (VSY) for a first-hand review of the progress on the Coast Guard's three new Offshore Fisheries Science Vessels (OFSVs).

The three new OFSVs are the first ships to be built at VSY under the National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS). Ships as large as these are built in blocks which are then fit together to form the whole vessel. The main blocks for the first OFSV are almost completely joined - the basic structure of the ship is in place and the vessel resembles its final form. The blocks forming the hull of the second OFSV are now being assembled, allowing the Minister to participate in the ship's the keel-laying while he was onsite. Keel-laying is a significant milestone. For the first time, steel sections, modules, and blocks are joined into a recognizable part of the ship. VSY has recently commenced production on the third OFSV.

The new OFSVs will enable Fisheries and Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard to continue conducting important science and research work such as collecting information about the distribution, abundance and biology of our species on the Atlantic and Pacific coasts.

"I am pleased that progress is being made on construction of the Offshore Fisheries Science Vessels at Seaspan's Vancouver Shipyards. The keel laying of the second OFSV was a highlight as the pieces are starting to resemble the actual ship. This and other projects under the National Shipbuilding Strategy and the Coast Guard Fleet Renewal Plan will provide the men and women of the Coast Guard and our scientists with the equipment they need to conduct their important work for Canadians."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, P.C., Q.C., M.P., Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"Seaspan's Vancouver Shipyards is honoured to celebrate the laying of the keel for the second Offshore Fisheries Science Vessel (OFSV) with Minister LeBlanc. Today's ceremony signifies an important milestone in the National Shipbuilding Strategy and serves as a testament to the continuing momentum of the OFSV program for our Coast Guard customers and the many thousands of Canadians involved across the country."

Brian Carter, President - Seaspan Shipyards

Quick Facts

Seaspan's Vancouver Shipyards has committed to deliver three OFSV ships at a total ceiling price of $514 million.

Each vessel is approximately 63.4 metres in length with a displacement of approximately 3212 tonnes and a top speed of 13 knots.

By the end of 2016, Seaspan's Vancouver Shipyards was employing 750 tradespeople,

57 active apprentices, 390 office staff, and 136 sub-contractor personnel on-site in North Vancouver in support of the National Shipbuilding Program.

