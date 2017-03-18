Minister Lebouthillier concludes visit to Western provinces with stop in the Yukon

WHITEHORSE, YUKON--(Marketwired - March 18, 2017) - Canada Revenue Agency

The Government of Canada is committed to improving its service model and making it more client-focused to ensure tax fairness for the middle class. Canadians who interact with Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) must be treated as important clients and not simply as taxpayers.

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue, concluded her Western tour today in the Yukon Territory. While in Whitehorse, she met with Community Volunteer Income Tax Program (CVITP) volunteers from the Multicultural Centre of the Yukon. The Minister emphasized the importance of the CVITP and the community associations who host free tax clinics to prepare income tax and benefit returns for Canadians who have a modest income and a simple tax situation.

Minister Lebouthillier's mandate includes reviewing access to CRA services so that the CRA becomes more client focused. Service excellence is a top priority for the Government and the CRA. Throughout her events in Western Canada, Minister Lebouthillier emphasized that the CRA helps Canadians through its fast, easy, and secure online services. With the launch of Auto-fill my return, the MyCRA mobile app and MyBenefits CRA mobile app, as well as the redesigned tax correspondence that is simpler and easier to read, Canadians have more resources to help them easily file their tax return and get their refund faster.

As another example of service delivery excellence, the CRA is proactively contacting Canadians who are entitled to benefits but are not receiving them. The Minister toured the Kwanlin Dun Cultural Centre and met with members of the Council of Yukon First Nations. The Minister emphasized the importance of filing the income tax and benefit return every year to continue getting benefits and credits, even if there is no income or if the income is tax-exempt.

Quote

"Whether new to Canada or new to filing taxes, the CRA supports Canadians all year round. Volunteers from community associations who host free CVITP tax clinics ensure newcomers, students, seniors, and those of modest means claim the credits and benefits available to them. Over 2,000 organizations and their 15,000 volunteers assisted Canadians through the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue

Quick Facts:

- Canada child benefit - a tax-free monthly payment made to eligible families to help them with the cost of raising children under the age of 18.

- Goods and services tax/harmonized sales tax (GST/HST) credit - a tax-free quarterly payment that helps individuals and families with low and modest incomes offset all or part of the GST or HST that they pay.

- Working income tax benefit - a refundable tax credit for low-income individuals and families who have earned income from employment or business. Individuals can apply for advance payments.

- In 2016, almost 2,500 community organizations and 15,000 CVITP volunteers prepared almost 750,000 income tax and benefit returns on behalf of eligible individuals.

Associated Links

Get ready to file your 2016 income tax return

Child and family benefits

Community Volunteer Income Tax Program

Stay connected

To receive updates on what's new at the Canada Revenue Agency, please:

- Follow the CRA on Twitter @CanRevAgency.

- Follow the CRA on Linkedln.

- Subscribe to a CRA electronic mailing list.

- Add our RSS feeds to your feed reader.

- Also watch our tax-related videos on YouTube.