Minister Lebouthillier emphasizes service to Canadians while touring British Columbia

The Government of Canada is committed to improving its service model and making it more client-focused to ensure tax fairness for the middle class. Canadians who interact with Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) must be treated as important clients and not simply as taxpayers.

While in British Columbia, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue, visited CRA offices in Penticton, Vancouver, and Surrey, B.C. The Minister participated in two official ceremonies: the opening of the new Vancouver Tax Services Office location, and the launch of the newly-created National Verification and Collections Centre in Surrey.

Throughout her events in Western Canada, Minister Lebouthillier emphasized that the CRA helps Canadians through its fast, easy, and secure online services. With the launch of Auto-fill my return, the MyCRA mobile app and MyBenefits CRA mobile app, as well as the redesigned tax correspondence that is simpler and easier to read, Canadians have more resources to help them easily file their tax return and get their refund faster. Service excellence is a top priority for the Government and the CRA. Minister Lebouthillier's mandate includes reviewing access to CRA services so that the CRA becomes more client focused. In fact, as another example of service delivery excellence, the CRA is proactively contacting Canadians who are entitled to benefits but are not receiving them.

In the Okanagan Valley, Minister Lebouthillier met with Community Volunteer Income Tax Program (CVITP) volunteers from the Penticton & Area Access Society who prepare income tax and benefit returns for Canadians who have a modest income and a simple tax situation.

Minister Lebouthillier also took the time to visit the Osoyoos Indian Band in Oliver, B.C. During her visit, the Minister emphasized the importance for individuals to file their income tax and benefit return every year to receive the benefits and credits they deserve, even if they do not earn an income or if their income is tax-exempt.

"Service Renewal will improve service delivery to Canadians, offer continued opportunity to employees and ensure a strong presence in all regions of the country. This will improve the CRA's effectiveness, and strengthen its ability to deliver on the Government of Canada's mandate and better serve Canadians."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue

