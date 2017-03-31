Minister Lebouthillier highlights new in-person support options for small businesses in the Greater Toronto Area

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) - Canada Revenue Agency

The Government of Canada recognizes the important role of small businesses in creating jobs and supporting the economy. That is why the government has committed to making the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) a fairer, more service-oriented organization to help support these businesses, while ensuring tax fairness for the middle class.

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue, today announced a pilot project to help and support small businesses in the Toronto area meet their tax obligations. Since 2014, more than 16,000 small businesses have benefited from the CRA's Liaison Officer Initiative (LOI). Through the LOI, small businesses receive in-person support and education to help them meet their tax obligations. These visits are not audits, nor do they result in reassessments.

Until now, all LOI visits were initiated by the CRA and could not be requested by businesses. Now, the Agency is piloting a "by request" option in select cities including Toronto. To participate in this pilot, the CRA asks that you please make sure your business is based in the Greater Toronto Area and is not incorporated; that you are available during normal business hours; and, you have not had a previous LOI visit from the CRA. When a small business based in the Greater Toronto Area makes a request, the CRA will recommend one of the following:

Participation in a free seminar, or An in-person visit from a Liaison Officer.

Upcoming seminar will be held in:

Toronto (North York area) - April 6

To request in-person help with meeting your tax obligations, call 1-855-953-4681.

Quote

"Our government is committed to establishing programs and services for small business owners that better respond to their needs. The new Liaison Officer Initiative pilot project is just one way the CRA is helping and supporting business owners meet their tax obligations. This initiative represents an additional step in my efforts to humanize the services offered by the CRA."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue

