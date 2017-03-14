Minister Lebouthillier touring Saskatchewan to highlight Government of Canada's commitment to access services at the Canada Revenue Agency

SASKATOON, SASKATCHEWAN--(Marketwired - March 14, 2017) - Canada Revenue Agency

The Government of Canada recognizes the important role of small and medium size businesses in creating jobs and supporting the economy. That is why the government has committed to making the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) a fairer, more service oriented organization for business and all Canadians, while ensuring tax fairness for the middle class.

Starting her week-long tour in the West from Saskatchewan, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue, visited the CRA's tax services offices in Saskatoon and Regina, and discussed how liaison officers provide proactive support to small business owners from the community in their dealings with the CRA. Minister Lebouthillier's mandate includes reviewing access to CRA services so that the CRA becomes more client focused. Service excellence is a top priority for the Government and the CRA.

Minister Lebouthillier also met with members of the CRA's Young Professionals Network (YPN). She encouraged the YPN to discuss their vision of the federal public service and their commitment to provide quality service to Canadians.

The Government of Canada has also committed itself to proactively contacting Canadians who are entitled to benefits but are not receiving them. While in Saskatchewan, Minister Lebouthillier also visited with One Arrow First Nation. During her visit, the Minister emphasized the importance for individuals to file their income tax and benefit return every year to receive all the benefits and credits they are entitled to, even if they do not earn an income or if their income is tax-exempt.

"Our government is committed to making sure all Canadians get high-quality client service in their interaction with the Government of Canada. This tax season, we are dedicated to ensuring that Canadians feel respected and valued."

- The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue

Canada child benefit - a tax-free monthly payment made to eligible families to help them with the cost of raising children under the age of 18.

Goods and services tax/harmonized sales tax (GST/HST) credit - a tax-free quarterly payment that helps individuals and families with low and modest incomes offset all or part of the GST or HST that they pay.

Working income tax benefit - a refundable tax credit for low-income individuals and families who have earned income from employment or business. Individuals can apply for advance payments.

