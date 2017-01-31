Minister MacAulay Announces Appointment to the Canadian Grain Commission

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 31, 2017) - Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAFC)

Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay announced today the appointment of Anthony Douglas (Doug) Chorney as Assistant Chief Commissioner of the Canadian Grain Commission (CGC). The appointment is for a five-year term effective February 13, 2017. Biographical notes are attached.

This appointment is part of the rigorous new approach to Governor in Council appointments-an approach that uses open, transparent and merit-based selection processes that strive for gender parity and reflect Canada's diversity to support Ministers in making appointment recommendations for positions within their portfolio.

Quick facts

Employing approximately 400 full time employees, the CGC is the regulator of Canada's grain handling industry and the official certifier of Canadian grain.

The CGC is responsible for establishing and maintaining Canada's grain grading system, and is also one of Canada's scientific research organizations on grain quality.

Quote

"I am pleased to announce the appointment of Doug Chorney to the Canadian Grain Commission. Doug has proven himself to be a hard working member of the agriculture community serving the interests of Canadian grain farmers, and I have the utmost confidence that he will help the Commission deliver results."

- Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

Additional links

Canadian Grain Commission

Biographical Note

Anthony Douglas (Doug) Chorney

Doug Chorney served as Keystone Agricultural Producers (KAP) president from 2011 to 2015. Prior to this, he was KAP vice-president and served as chair of KAP's Workplace and Employment Committee.

Mr. Chorney has served on the board of directors of Manitoba Agricultural Services Corporation since June 2015. As well, he served on the Agricultural Risk Management Review Task Force in 2015.

He has served on the board of directors of the Canadian Federation of Agriculture from 2011 to 2015. Also, he has been a member of the Manitoba Advisory Council on Workplace Safety and Health since 2012.

Currently, Doug is Vice-Chair of the Canadian Agricultural Human Resource Council since 2014, board member since 2009.

Mr. Chorney is a professional engineer and holds an agricultural engineering degree from the University of Manitoba. Doug farms 1,500 acres of cereal, oilseed and vegetable crops near East Selkirk, Manitoba.

