Minister MacAulay announces more than $2.27M in investments for Manitoba crop sector

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA--(Marketwired - Feb. 15, 2017) - Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAFC)

Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, Lawrence MacAulay, was in Winnipeg today to provide remarks at the 4th Annual CropConnect Conference, where he announced more than $2.27 M in funding for the crop sector.

The federal government is investing nearly $675,000 to support the market development activities of Manitoba's crop sector. This includes support to the Canadian Special Crops Association to promote Canada's pulse and special crops to buyers in Canada and around the world. The CSCA funding will go towards marketing activities such as farm tours, industry-to-industry advocacy, market research, product promotion, education and events like the Pulses 2017: The Future of Food convention. The federal government is also supporting the Cereals Canada to develop and disseminate new promotional material for their Keep it Clean campaign, and to assist with producer and supply chain participation in international market development and missions, including New Crop Missions for wheat. In addition, the Minister announced support for 4 small- and medium-sized crop-related Manitoba food businesses to help them tap into new markets.

These investments are part of the federal government's plan to help Canadian farmers expand their customer base, at home and internationally.

Minister MacAulay also joined Manitoba Agriculture Minister Eichler to announce more than $1.6 million of joint provincial-territorial funding for eight research projects to deal with a wide range of issues facing Manitoba crop producers. Following the announcement, the two Ministers toured the CropConnect tradeshow to meet industry representatives.

After the CropConnect conference, Minister MacAulay will take the opportunity to meet with the newly appointed commissioners of the Canadian Grain Commission, including Chief Commissioner Patti Miller, to discuss key priority areas for maintaining a competitive and efficient grain sector.

Quotes

"Canadian farmers produce the best crops in the world and our Government is committed to helping them develop new markets, both at home and abroad. The funding announced today will increase global demand for Canadian cereals, pulses and special crops, which will put more money in the pockets of our farmers, create good jobs and help grow the middle class."

Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"Growing demand in existing markets and creating new demand by delivering products that align with consumers' interest in healthy, sustainable and affordable foods are top priorities for the industry. AgriMarketing funding is central to our efforts to expand markets and to connect and collaborate with buyers, sellers and processors of pulses and special crops from around the world."

Gordon Bacon, CEO of the Canadian Special Crops Association

"The Keep it Clean - Cereals program and the New Crop Missions are tools to better connect farmers with their customers, both here at home and abroad. The funding helps increase understanding of what farmers can do to protect the Canadian brand and keep critical markets open while at the same time promoting the high value of Canadian cereals to our customers."

David Hansen, Chair of the Board of Directors, Cereals Canada

Quick Facts

The federal government funding is made through the federal Agri-Marketing program, which is aimed at improving the agriculture, agri-food and agri-based products sector's competitiveness in domestic and international markets.

The federal contribution to the Canadian Special Crops Association (CSCA) is $341,975.

In 2017, the CSCA will co-host the largest annual event for the global pulses industry, Pulses 2017: The Future of Food convention in Vancouver.

Canada is the largest exporter of pulses in the world, exporting 6.2 million metric tonnes of pulses and special crops worth over $4.5 billion, in 2015.

The federal contribution to the Cereals Canada is $205,240.

Canada exported over 24 million metric tonnes of wheat in 2015, bringing in $8 billion.

The federal government is contributing $126,000 for the marketing activities of 4 small- and medium-sized Manitoba food businesses.

The $1.6 M of cost-shared funding is made as part of Growing Forward 2, a federal, provincial-territorial agreement. The specifics of these investment can be found on the government of Manitoba website here

Additional links

Growing Forward 2 (Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada)

AgriMarketing Program (Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada)

Canadian Special Crops Association

Cereals Canada

Canadian Grain Commission Appointment

Follow us on Twitter: @AAFC_Canada

Like us on Facebook: CanadianAgriculture