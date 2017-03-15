Minister MacAulay in Saskatoon for SARM

March 15, 2017 17:01 ET
OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 15, 2017) - Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, Lawrence MacAulay will be at the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities (SARM) Annual Convention to deliver remarks and hold media availability.
Event
Speech and media availability
Date
Thursday, March 16, 2017
Time
Location
