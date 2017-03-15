News Room
Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

March 15, 2017 17:01 ET

Minister MacAulay in Saskatoon for SARM

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 15, 2017) - Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, Lawrence MacAulay will be at the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities (SARM) Annual Convention to deliver remarks and hold media availability.

Event

Speech and media availability

Date

Thursday, March 16, 2017

Time

Speech: 10:25 a.m. (local time)
Media Availability: To follow after the speech

Location

Prairieland Park, Hall B
503 Ruth Street West
Saskatoon, SK
S7J 0S6

Follow us on Twitter: @AAFC_Canada

Like us on Facebook: CanadianAgriculture

Contact Information

  • Media Relations
    Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada
    Ottawa, Ontario
    613-773-7972
    1-866-345-7972

    Guy Gallant
    Director of Communications
    Office of the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay
    613-773-1059

    Jan Cote
    Regional Communications Officer
    Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada
    Office: 306-523-6542
    Cell: 306-529-7181

News Room
 