Minister MacAulay Promotes Agricultural Production and Sustainability in Germany

BERLIN, GERMANY--(Marketwired - Jan. 23, 2017) - Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, concluded a mission to Berlin, Germany, where he participated in the 9th Berlin Agriculture Ministers' Conference on January 21, and the G20 Agriculture Ministers' Meeting on January 22. The theme of both events was "Agriculture and Water."

At the Berlin Agriculture Ministers' Conference, Minister MacAulay, along with Ministers of Agriculture from around the world, endorsed a communiqué that identified steps that countries can take in reducing agriculture's impact on water quality and quantity, and increase access to water.

At the G20 Agriculture Ministers' Meeting, Minister MacAulay voiced Canada's commitment to develop and safeguard a clean and sustainable water supply, take action on antimicrobial resistance and share information and technology to give farmers the tools they need to increase production. Minister MacAulay signed a joint declaration with his G20 counterparts to strengthen food security and access to water by fostering sustainability and advancing innovation.

While in Berlin, Minister MacAulay met with the Director General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), Dr. José Graziano da Silva, and announced a contribution of $1 million to support international bodies that develop the standards for food safety and plant and animal health. This new investment builds on Canada's ongoing financial support to the FAO.

On the margins of this mission, Minister MacAulay also met with other key partners including Ministers of Agriculture from China, the European Union (EU), Germany, the United Kingdom and Austria, as well as the EU Directorate-General for Health and Food Safety Commissioner and the Deputy-Minister of Agriculture for Turkey.

Quotes

"Canada fully supports the strong focus of G20 agriculture ministers on sustainable water use, antimicrobial resistance and research and innovation. The Government of Canada will continue to advocate for open, science-based trade rules and innovation to increase agricultural productivity to help Canadian farmers conserve water, boost their incomes, grow the economy and meet the challenge of feeding the world sustainably."

- Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

Quick facts

Canadian combined agriculture and seafood bilateral trade with G20 partners totalled $108.9 billion in 2015.

The $1M funding will go towards scientific and technical work of the Codex Alimentarius and the International Plant Protection Convention, supported by the FAO, and the World Organization for Animal Health in their efforts to promote a safe, fair and science-based trading environment.

Canada makes voluntary and membership contributions to the FAO to support its work to improve global food security, agriculture, fisheries, and forestry. Canada was one of the top 10 country contributors to FAO in 2016.

Canada uses antimicrobials in agriculture to treat, control and prevent infectious diseases. International efforts to address the issue of antimicrobial resistance are important to the health and safety of all Canadians.

Additional links

Global Forum for Food and Agriculture

G20 Germany 2017

Follow us on Twitter: @AAFC_Canada

Like us on Facebook: CanadianAgriculture