Minister MacAulay to Lead Trade Mission to Vietnam and India

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food was at the Canadian Federation of Agriculture Annual Meeting in Ottawa, Ontario, today where he highlighted his upcoming trade mission to Vietnam and India from February 26 to March 10, 2017. The mission is part of the Government's efforts to strengthen and expand Canada's trade relationships in the Asia-Pacific region which, in turn, will help create well-paying jobs and foster long-term growth for farmers and Canadian families.

Minister MacAulay will be meeting with his Vietnamese and Indian counterparts as well as industry representatives to discuss topics of common interest, expand new opportunities in key Asian markets, and strengthen Canada's relationship with the two countries. He will be accompanied by a group of Canadian industry associations representing a variety of agriculture, agri-food and seafood sectors to demonstrate the Government's efforts to strengthen and expand middle class job opportunities in Canada, supported by Canada's trade relationships in the Asia-Pacific region.

Canadian businesses exported more than $261 million in agricultural, agri-food and fish and seafood products to Vietnam in 2016.

Canadian businesses exported more than $1.20 billion in agricultural, agri-food and fish and seafood products to India in 2016.

Canada is the 5th largest agricultural exporter in the world, and the agriculture and agri-food industry employs 2.2 million Canadians, or 1 in 8 jobs.

"The Government of Canada firmly believes in the importance of trade, and the Asia-Pacific region is a priority market. By strengthening our global trade partnerships, the government aims to expand market access and identify export opportunities across the world, helping make our farmers more competitive at home and abroad, while growing our middle class."

- Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Canada's Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

