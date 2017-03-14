Minister MacAulay Wraps-Up Agricultural Trade Mission to Vietnam and India

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 14, 2017) - Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, wrapped up a two-country Asian trade mission, strengthening agricultural bilateral ties and exploring market access opportunities for Canadian food and agri-food businesses.

The Government of Canada is committed to strong relationships with both Vietnam and India, and to expanding trade across the Asia-Pacific region - a priority market for Canadian agriculture and agri-food products. Deepening commercial ties will help Canada as well as Vietnam and India grow their respective economies, create new opportunities for Canadian businesses, and help create jobs and foster long-term growth for farmers and Canadian families.

While in Vietnam, Minister MacAulay met with his counterparts at various ministries and facilitated business-building opportunities to promote Canadian agricultural, agri-food and seafood products such as lobster, livestock genetics, blueberries, grains and oilseeds. He also participated in events showcasing Canadian agricultural products, including beef and seafood. Industry estimates that, added together, the market for these products in Vietnam could be worth $190 million in annual exports.

Continuing to India, Minister MacAulay and a delegation of Canadian industry participants representing various sectors promoted Canadian agricultural products in New Delhi and Mumbai. The Minister met with his counterparts, various agriculture and agri-food businesses, as well as importers and exporters. The Minister helped secure several Memoranda of Understanding between Canadian canola oil distributors and Indian retailers. He also opened the Canada Pavilion at AAHAR, India's largest food and hospitality fair, where 16 Canadian companies and the provinces of Ontario and Quebec showcased a variety of agriculture and agri-food products. Canadian industry representatives reported qualifying nearly 400 leads and nearly $3.5 million in anticipated sales over the next year.

Minister MacAulay held talks with Indian Ministers highlighting the quality of Canadian pulses and the importance of ensuring trade predictability. Discussions are on-going towards a resolution on this front.

Quote

"Canada is committed to expanding global trade opportunities in Asia and around the world. Vietnam and India have seen rapid economic growth in recent years, and the emergence of a vibrant consumer middle class in both countries represents new opportunities for Canadian agri-food producers that will strengthen bilateral trade, benefit the middle class, and grow the Canadian economy."

- The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Canada's Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

Quick facts

With a population of more than 90 million (14th largest in the world), Vietnam is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world.

Sales of Canadian agriculture, agri-food and seafood products to Vietnam in 2015 were worth more than $357 million, an increase of 144% from the previous three years.

India is the second-most populous country in the world with 1.2 billion people. The population is expected to reach 1.3 billion this year.

In 2015, Canadian agriculture, agri-food and seafood exports to India were valued at $1.5 billion, more than twice the amount it was two years earlier.

Economic growth in both Vietnam and India is between 6% and 7% a year.

Additional links

- Food service profile in Vietnam

- The Canadian Trade Commissioner Service in Vietnam

- India - At a Glance

- Agriculture, Food and Beverage Sector Profile - India

- The Canadian Trade Commissioner Service in India

- Snapshot of Opportunities in India's Pulse Sector

Follow us on Twitter: @AAFC_Canada

Like us on Facebook: CanadianAgriculture

BACKGROUNDER

Vietnam

Minister MacAulay:

Participated in a meeting with Dabaco Group, a major agri-business, to discuss opportunities for Canadian swine genetics, grains and oilseeds.

Met with his counterparts at the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Ministry of Industry of Trade.

Led a roundtable discussion with key Vietnamese associations and Canadian industry in Hanoi to gain an understanding of the market opportunities for Canadian products such as beef, fish & seafood, fruits, wheat, soybeans, genetics, and animal feed.

Toured VinMart Supermarket, a major retailer of agri-food/seafood that sells Canadian products such as lobster and apples, and gained insight on the preferences and tastes of local consumers.

Met with the Saigon Union of Trading Cooperatives, a leading retailer in Vietnam and the Asia-Pacific region, to foster stronger business relationships in the agri-food sector and expand imports of Canadian agri-food products.

Met with representatives of Vinamilk, one of the largest agri-food corporations in Vietnam to discuss opportunities for Canadian genetics and oilseeds, and with CFoods, to discuss prospects for growth of Canadian fish and seafood products (including Pacific oysters, lobster, Atlantic and Pacific salmon, snow crab, and black cod) in the market. He also met with Dan-On Foods, a successful Canadian company in Vietnam to better understand the business environment in the country.

Led a roundtable discussion between key Vietnamese importers and business representatives and Canadian food industry in Ho Chi Minh City, and participated in networking receptions to advance Canada's interests in agricultural trade with Vietnam.

India

Minister MacAulay: