Minnesota Business Announces AIM Consulting as a Finalist in its 2017 100 Best Companies to Work For Awards

MINNEAPOLIS, MN--(Marketwired - Mar 7, 2017) - Minnesota Business has announced AIM Consulting as a finalist in its 2017 100 Best Companies to Work For Awards.

"We are honored to be recognized as a Best Company to Work For by Minnesota Business," said Nathan Eimers, Managing Partner of AIM Consulting Minneapolis. "Since opening our doors in 2014, we believe we have built one of the best teams in the region -- people who are enthusiastic, caring and committed to delivering transformative technology solutions to our client partners and building long-term relationships with the best technology consultants in the marketplace. We are proud of the work we do and the culture we are building here at AIM Minneapolis and expect to continue our streak of rapid, organic growth."

AIM Consulting Minneapolis is a branch of AIM Consulting Group, a technology consulting and solutions delivery company. Founded in 2006, AIM Consulting deploys over 800 technology consultants annually across the United States. The company headquarters is in Seattle, Washington.

The award nomination process consisted of a three and half month period where Minnesota companies had the opportunity to nominate themselves or another local company for consideration -- nominations were submitted through the Minnesota Business web portal. Once nominations closed, each company nominated was internally vetted and emailed a survey to be completed by each of their full-time employees. The results of these employee surveys were then tabulated and 100 winners were chosen based on the best of those results.

The 100 winning companies will be celebrated on June 1, 2017, at The Depot Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel hosted by Minnesota Business.

To see the list of winners, register to attend the celebration, and for more information about the 2017 100 Best Companies to Work For Awards, visit http://minnesotabusiness.com/2017-100-best-companies-work.

Founded in 2006, AIM Consulting is a rapidly growing, nationally recognized leader in technology solutions and services. With offices in Denver, Minneapolis and Seattle, AIM Consulting has the people, processes, and tools to provide companies with strategic guidance on business-critical initiatives and deliver end-to-end solutions.