Minnesota Reading Corps, Minnesota Math Corps to Recruit Greatest Number of Tutors in 14-Year History

More than 2,000 literacy and math tutors needed throughout state for 2017-18

MINNEAPOLIS, MN--(Marketwired - Mar 13, 2017) - Minnesota Reading Corps and Minnesota Math Corps announced that they will be recruiting 2,000 tutors throughout Minnesota for the 2017-2018 school year. This is the largest tutor need in 14 years of service to Minnesota students. Approximately 1,700 literacy and 300 math tutors will be recruited, with as many as 1,000 tutors needed for Twin Cities schools.

According to Executive Director Sheila Piippo, this is the largest number of tutors ever recruited in a single academic year. "Despite the significant progress our tutors have made in closing the achievement gap over the years, the need is still great. We're partnering with more schools for both programs -- focusing on an expansion of Math Corps -- to reach more students in need."

Minnesota Reading Corps and Minnesota Math Corps are statewide, research-based initiatives to help every Minnesota student become a successful reader by the end of third grade or become proficient in math by the end of eighth grade. Approximately 900 sites are awarded tutors to reach an estimated 35,000 students throughout Minnesota.

Reading Corps began in 2003 and Math Corps launched in 2008. Piippo said, "In that time, thousands of tutors have worked with an estimated 220,000 Minnesota students who previously were not on track to succeed. The Reading Corps tutoring model is now being replicated throughout the country and other states are showing an interest in Math Corps as well."

Piippo encourages anyone interested in learning more about Reading Corps or Math Corps, or to apply to serve as a tutor, to visit readingandmath.net or contact 866-859-2825.

About Minnesota Reading Corps:

One in three Minnesota third graders is not reading at grade level. Minnesota Reading Corps, a statewide program, provides a solution. The program places trained AmeriCorps tutors in schools and preschools, where they deliver proven literacy strategies to help children get ready for Kindergarten and on track to become successful readers by the end of third grade. A rigorous study conducted by the University of Chicago finds Reading Corps to be one of the most effective literacy programs nationwide. For more information, please visit www.minnesotareadingcorps.org.

About Minnesota Math Corps:

State exam results show 40 percent of Minnesota eighth graders do not demonstrate grade-level proficiency in math. Minnesota Math Corps provides a solution to help students become successful 21st century learners and to narrow achievement gaps. The program places trained AmeriCorps tutors in Minnesota schools to deliver research-based math strategies that help students in grades four through eight build the skills needed to succeed in math. For more information about this statewide program, please visit www.minnesotamathcorps.org.