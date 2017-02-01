Minor Hockey Coach Solves the Stink of Sweaty Sports Gear

New approach to eliminate odor patented; more powerful solution than masking it

EDMONTON, AB--(Marketwired - February 01, 2017) - GearHalo.com has announced the launch of its new odor eliminating ActivPOD. Two hockey dads realized after spending too much time in disgusting hockey dressing rooms, that the odor of performance sport was overpowering; a solution was needed. Together they developed a product ideally suited to the task; GearHalo, a revolutionary new patent pending anti-microbial odor control product for performance sports and activities.

Finally, the solution to combat the stink of sports gear. "Awesome product; the smell is gone!"

Moisture from sweat on sports and work gear creates bacteria that builds up, smells, and is hard to eliminate. The dreaded stink of a hockey bag is something most people can relate to. Introducing SilverACTIV technology; the use of silver and silver based materials to create an anti-microbial barrier, combined with an active moisture removal system and a powerful deodorizer. GearHalo succeeds by eliminating odor caused by bacteria rather than those other products that simply mask it. It works on contact -- killing the bacteria, removing the moisture that generates odor, and leaving you with a fresh scent.

"You exercise hard to be your best, but it's not healthy when your gear stinks. The use of products containing silver has been shown to reduce the chances of illness and help you perform your best," said Peter Konidas, co-creator and minor hockey coach. "We have created a product that is healthier for our children, and all athletes in sport. It was long overdue!"

GearHalo ActivPODs are easily placed inside of skates, work boots, gloves, and gym bags. They are designed to last an entire season and are rechargeable in a clothing dryer.

GearHalo is available now for pre-order at gearhalo.com through our Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign starting at $15.

GearHalo is a brand of the Axius Concept Group.

