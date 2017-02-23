Sport Chek is the first Canadian retailer to offer Mio SLICE across all store locations

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - Feb 23, 2017) - Today, Canadian consumers have access to the first activity tracker that provides meaningful insight into how much activity they need to live a healthy life. Vancouver-based health technology and wearables company, Mio Global, has partnered with Sport Chek, the largest national retailer of sporting goods, footwear and apparel in Canada, to offer its new Mio SLICE device in all 198 Sport Chek locations.

SLICE is the first wrist wearable to feature PAI, which stands for Personal Activity Intelligence™. Instead of counting steps as a measurement of activity, PAI is a new metric that translates heart rate data into a simple, meaningful score that tells users how much activity they need to live a longer, healthier life.* PAI gives users a personalized prescription for exercise through one simple goal: keep your weekly PAI score at or above 100 for optimal health. Users can earn PAI points by doing any activity that increases their heart rate -- even those that don't involve steps -- and earn points faster with higher intensity activities.

"I am so excited to be launching in Canada, our home country, with Sport Chek as our first Canadian retail partner," said Liz Dickinson, Founder and CEO of Mio Global. "Sport Chek is the leading sporting goods store in Canada, and its mission is to make it easy for people to pursue their own passions for activity -- whatever form that may take. This aligns perfectly with our mission to also encourage people to lead active, healthy lifestyles by empowering them with insights into their activity levels to better manage their health. PAI is a simple, scientifically-backed activity metric that Canadian consumers can now experience through the SLICE tracker."

In addition to tracking all-day heart rate and daily and weekly PAI scores, SLICE delivers smartphone notifications and tracks sleep, calories burned, distance and more with a simple one-button operation. SLICE syncs with the Mio PAI app (available for free on the Apple Store and Google Play Store) so users can review further details on their heart rate, PAI scores and other activity metrics.

"Sport Chek is committed to bringing breakthrough products to consumers across Canada," said Terry Lorenz, VP Purchasing, FGL Sports Ltd., parent company of Sport Chek. "We are proud to partner with Mio Global to bring their new activity tracker to the market. We believe our customers will appreciate the flexibility SLICE offers in support of all active lifestyles, and be eager to support an innovative Canadian brand."

SLICE is available in four colours (Black, Navy, Stone, Sienna) in sizes small and large. The retail price is $149 CAD and it will be available at all Sport Chek store locations and at SportChek.ca.

*To learn more about the Science Behind PAI, visit: mioglobal.com/PAIscience.

About Mio Global:

Mio Global is a leading provider of heart rate technology for the fitness industry with distribution around the world. As an industry-leader in heart rate technology, Mio offers a range of award-winning wearable devices to consumers and businesses. With advanced technologies, such as PAI (Personal Activity Intelligence), a new heart rate based activity metric that empowers people at all fitness levels to manage their own health and optimize their exercise program, Mio is now licensing its technology to other industry leading brands. PAI provides individuals with a prescription for exercise that's simple, meaningful and personalized making sense of their heart rate. For more information, visit www.mioglobal.com.

About FGL Sports

FGL Sports Ltd. is Canada's largest national retailer of sporting goods, offering a comprehensive assortment of brand-name and private-brand products and operating more than 400 stores from coast to coast, under the following corporate and franchise banners: Sport Chek, Sports Experts, Atmosphere, National Sports, Intersport, Nevada Bob's Golf, Hockey Experts, Pro-Hockey Life, Sports Rousseau and l'Entrepôt du Hockey. FGL Sports also has websites for several of its corporate and franchise banners which can be accessed through its main website at www.FGLSports.com. The Sport Chek website can be accessed through www.SportChek.ca.