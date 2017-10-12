Mionetto Prosecco Celebrates 130 Years as a Leading Prosecco Producer

The Historic Brand Marks The Occasion With Limited Edition 130th Cuvee Anniversario

WHITE PLAINS, NY--(Marketwired - October 12, 2017) - Iconic Italian Prosecco producer, Mionetto, is proud to celebrate 130 years of heritage, quality, and innovation in the sparkling wine category. In commemoration of this milestone, Mionetto is excited to launch a very special, limited edition line extension to its Luxury Collection -- the Cuvée Anniversario Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG Millesimato Brut Nature ($25 SRP). This hand-harvested cuvée is bottled in the signature sleek black packaging of the Mionetto Luxury Collection, adorned with celebratory gold sparkles and uniquely numbered. Only 10,000 bottles will be released. With the rapid growth of the Prosecco category globally, the "Cuvée Anniversario" perfectly encapsulates everything that makes Mionetto such an iconic Prosecco today.

"Mionetto is one of the oldest wineries in Valdobbiadene, the heart of the Prosecco region," says Enore Ceola, Managing Director & CEO of Mionetto USA. "In 130 years of winemaking experience we have evolved immensely, but have always kept the tradition of the region's winemaking practices at our core. The limited edition bottle celebrates the winery's values and iconic style that have been a part of our DNA since 1887. 'Cuvée Anniversario' is an opportunity to realize our territory as a leading Prosecco and emphasize our continued pursuit of quality and innovation in the category."

"Cuvée Anniversario" is a journey through time and a special way to toast Mionetto's history. It is an exclusive 'zero-dosage' sparkling wine that exemplifies their winemaking knowledge and the quality of the Valdobbiadene DOCG. For this elegant Millesimato the brand paid close attention to every detail, from the meticulously hand-harvested grapes to the prolonged rest on the lees, taking drinkers back through their incredible 130 years of winemaking history. With the well-balanced acidity, the limited edition zero dosage cuvée is pleasantly dry on the palate, and ideally paired with shellfish, raw seafood, caviar and fresh salmon dishes.

"Prosecco's continued growth and success specifically in the U.S., relies on its quality. Mionetto has never tried to imitate Champagne or other sparkling wines, but only expresses the absolute best of the Glera grape in all areas of elegance, balance, and innovation. Mionetto, for example, was the first winery to introduce a Prosecco made with organically grown grapes eight years ago and we've seen a growing demand in this category in recent years," added Ceola. "We will continue to bring that same innovation to all areas in order to maintain the highest quality for our customers for many more decades to come."

The Cuvée Anniversario Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG will be available to purchase from wine retailers across the country. For more information, visit https://usa.mionetto.com/us.

About Mionetto Prosecco

Mionetto has been Italy's foremost Prosecco producer for 130 years with an established reputation for quality, tradition and innovation. The winery was founded in 1887 by Francesco Mionetto in the small village of Valdobbiadene, located just north of Venice, in the heart of the Prosecco region. Mionetto is one of the area's oldest wine producers with long-established relationships with star growers, ensuring a consistent supply of quality grapes. As a producer who bottles-to-order, Mionetto ensures the ultimate freshness and superior quality in every bottle. Mionetto has been named a 'Hot Brand' for the eighth consecutive year by Impact magazine and received the 'Growth Brand' award for the seventh consecutive year by Beverage Information Group.

About Mionetto USA

Mionetto USA, the United States subsidiary of Henkell & Co. Gruppe, was founded in 1997. Mionetto USA began with the introduction of the Mionetto family's portfolio of fine sparkling wines to the United States, with the mission of establishing the prosecco category. Mionetto USA has grown to become the importer for one of the leading prosecco brands and ranks among the fastest growing premier wine importing companies in the United States.

MW Imports, a division of Mionetto USA, represents some of the most prestigious wine estates in the world. These producers are benchmarks within their respective regions and categories. The portfolio includes Henkell (Wiesbaden), Alfred Gratien (Champagne), Gratien & Meyer (Loire), Livio Felluga (Friuli), Castello di Monsanto (Tuscany), Schloss Johannisberg (Rheingau), Capezzana (Tuscany), Pertinace (Piedmont), Rocca Sveva (Veneto), ReMidas (Veneto), Cavas Hill (Penedès), 50° Riesling (Rheingau), Esperto (Veneto) and Bollicini (Italy).

Social Media: @mionettoproseccousa

