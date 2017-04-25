Mionetto USA's 'Pink Cork for the Cause' Results in $70,000 Charity Donations

WHITE PLAINS, NY--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - Mionetto USA, importer of a leading Prosecco brand and proponent of Breast Cancer Awareness, is giving back to the community with charitable donations to the following organizations: The Bridge Breast Network in Dallas (TX), Texas Wings in Selma (TX), and Breast Cancer Research Foundation in Jersey City (NJ).

Honoring Breast Cancer Awareness month, Mionetto's Pink Cork for the Cause program launched in 2015 aiming to drive awareness, support research, and celebrate survivors. This ongoing and long-term initiative has resulted in a total of $70,000 in charitable donations from Mionetto USA, on behalf of Mionetto consumers across the United States.

Consumers entered Mionetto's second annual Pink Cork for the Cause campaign in Fall 2016, either by revealing a pink cork in a bottle of Mionetto Prestige Prosecco Brut or Prestige Gran Rosé; or entering an online sweepstakes where applicable. Three grand prizes of $10,000 in charitable donations were made by Mionetto USA to the breast cancer charities of the winners' choice.

"As of March 2017, there are more than 3.1 million women with a history of breast cancer in the U.S. This includes women currently being treated and women who have finished treatment. According to BreastCancer.org, over 300,000 new cases of breast cancer are estimated to be diagnosed in women in the United States. Despite the increased awareness and medical advancements, breast cancer is the second leading cause of death among women. We want to give back to our extended family of loyal customers and help put an end to this horrible disease," said Enore Ceola, Managing Director and CEO of Mionetto USA. "With the conclusion of its second year, 'Pink Cork for the Cause' represents our commitment to the fight against breast cancer, with a total of $70,000 in donations made to various breast cancer foundations across the United States."

About Mionetto USA

Mionetto USA, the United States subsidiary of Henkell & Co. Gruppe, was founded in 1997. Mionetto USA began with the introduction of the Mionetto family's portfolio of fine sparkling wines to the United States, with the mission of establishing the prosecco category. Mionetto USA has grown to become the importer for one of the leading prosecco brands and ranks among the fastest growing premier wine importing companies in the United States.

MW Imports, a division of Mionetto USA, represents some of the most prestigious wine estates in the world. These producers are benchmarks within their respective regions and categories. The portfolio includes Henkell (Wiesbaden), Alfred Gratien (Champagne), Gratien & Meyer (Loire), Livio Felluga (Friuli), Castello di Monsanto (Tuscany), Schloss Johannisberg (Rheingau), Capezzana (Tuscany), Pertinace (Piedmont), Rocca Sveva (Veneto), ReMidas (Veneto), Cavas Hill (Penedès), 50° Riesling (Rheingau) and Esperto (Veneto).

