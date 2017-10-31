Miramar Group garners two highly coveted regional awards for its marketing excellence and extraordinary green performance

HONG KONG, CHINA--(Marketwired - Oct 31, 2017) - Having recently celebrated its Diamond Jubilee for 60 years of creating stylish hospitality, travel, retail & dining experiences with its diversified business portfolio in Hong Kong, Miramar Group garners yet again two highly coveted accolades including the Top Green Companies in Asia at Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability Awards 2017 (ACES Awards) in Singapore and the Asia Pacific Shopping Centre Awards of the International Council of Shopping Centers Global Awards 2017 (ICSC Global Awards) in Bangkok as a home-grown veteran lifestyle brand based in Hong Kong.

"We are truly privileged to receive the Top Green Companies in Asia at ACES Awards and the Asia Pacific Shopping Centre Awards at ICSC Global Awards with the 'MEET TOGETHER' campaign as part of Mira Place's rebranding campaign during our Group's 60th Anniversary Year," said Alexis Wong, Deputy CEO of Miramar Group.

As part of Mira Place's rebranding project, the "MEET TOGETHER" campaign was recognized with Gold Award in the category of "Grand Opening, Expansion & Renovation" conferred by ICSC. Conceived under the concept of MEET, SHOP, DINE, SWEAT & REFRESH together, the Campaign is seamlessly designed with a focus on the shoppers' journey. With strategic planning on tenant mix and a full-fledged hardware upgrade which is geared by all online and offline media communications, the Campaign has successfully driven impactful public interests and achieved the business objectives whilst awarded as one of the region's most innovative shopping centers for outstanding achievement in marketing, design and development, and retail under the ICSC's competition which is open to shopping center owners, developers, management companies, architects and designers, and retailers.

ACES Awards is organized by MORS Group, which champions revolutionary leadership and sustainability in companies operating in the Asian region. Among over 180 nominations from across Asia to contest one of four categories of 2017 ACES Awards, Miramar Group is the only Honoree from Hong Kong awarded the "Top Green Companies in Asia," which is an eloquent testimony to the team's efforts in fostering green culture within the organization and promoting green initiatives to the community.

About ICSC

ICSC serves the global retail real estate industry, providing 70,000+ member network in over 100 countries with invaluable resources, connections and industry insights, and actively work together to shape public policy. For more information about ICSC visit www.icsc.org.

About ACES Awards

The Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability Awards (ACES) recognizes successful companies and individuals in Asia across two main domains; leadership and corporate social responsibility. The awards value and recognize services and achievements of businesses, both large and small, national and international, for their esteemed contributions to their communities and the world.

Official Website of Miramar Group

www.miramar-group.com