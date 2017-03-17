The Missing Children Society of Canada becomes the newest NGO member of the Global Missing Children's Network

CALGARY, AB --(Marketwired - March 17, 2017) - Through the Global Missing Children's Centre, the International Centre for Missing & Exploited Children (ICMEC) aims to protect children around the world from going missing or being abducted by providing resources for governments, law enforcement, NGOs, and families on prevention as well as the appropriate measures to take in the event a child goes missing. One of the key components of ICMEC's strategy for missing and abducted children is an investment in the collaborative work accomplished through the Global Missing Children's Network (NMCN).

The GMCN is currently made up of 25 member countries across 5 continents who actively collaborate, sharing best practices, tools and research related to missing children and child abduction. The GMCN has one goal: to unite and mobilize the global community to find missing children. To do this, GMCN coordinates and builds global awareness of the issues; they share best practices, tips and data to support prevention efforts; and they build a community of people working together to change the way the world responds when a child goes missing. This month the GMCN extended an invitation to the Missing Children Society of Canada to join their network.

For over 30 years the Missing Children Society of Canada (MCSC) has provided unique and comprehensive programs to assist and support police and families across Canada and internationally in the active and ongoing search for missing children, helping to bring answers and returning missing children to a safe haven. MCSC works closely with police as well as corporate partners to search for missing children and support families in accessing resources from their local communities. With the Missing Children Society of Canada's innovative technology, Most Valuable Network, communities across Canada can join the digital volunteer network to become involved in the search for missing children.

Ambassador Maura Harty, President & CEO of ICMEC, states that, "Having the Missing Children Society of Canada join our Network will strengthen our global response and community to protect children around the world." MCSC's Chief Executive Officer, Amanda Pick, feels the same, expressing that the "Missing Children Society of Canada is honored to join the GMCN and partner with colleagues from around the world in the shared mission of protecting children. Every child deserves no less than a global effort to ensure their safety and we are proud to be able to contribute to that effort."

To learn more go to www.mcsc.ca or www.globalmissingkids.org