Mission Pharmacal Business Development Team Returns to J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Wide-reaching forum remains premier showcase monitoring "pulse of the industry"

SAN ANTONIO, TX--(Marketwired - January 09, 2017) - Today marks the opening of the 35th annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference ("JPM") in San Francisco, a meeting that Mission Pharmacal Company ("Mission") has attended for the past several years. An executive business development team from Mission along with representatives from two of Mission's subsidiaries, Alamo Pharma Services ("Alamo"), and BioComp Pharma ("BioComp") will be in attendance.

JPM is known for offering pharmaceutical and biotech management teams the best opportunities to lay out strategy and plans for the coming year with the intent of attracting investors and/or other companies to partner with them and better assure those plans come to fruition.

"JPM provides tremendous opportunities for the Mission business development team to expand relationships with existing business partners and also develop new relationships with potential partners," says Mission's Chief Financial Officer Tom Dooley. "With our diversified offerings within the Mission Family of Companies we are able to provide potential partners with fully customizable solutions for multiple phases of taking healthcare products to market."

JPM runs from January 9 through January 12, 2017. For more information about Mission or its family of companies, please visit missionpharmacal.com.

About Mission Pharmacal Company

Mission Pharmacal Company is a privately held pharmaceutical company based in San Antonio, Texas. For more than seven decades, the company has been improving the lives of people through every stage of life by identifying unmet healthcare needs and delivering innovative, high-quality prescription, over-the-counter, and dietary supplement products to meet these needs using only the purest ingredients and FDA-approved methods of manufacturing. Mission is recognized as a pioneer and leader in the therapeutic areas of women's health and urology and also offers leading products through its pediatric, dermatology, primary care, and long-term care service lines. Using an innovative business model, Mission has created wholly-owned subsidiaries, BioComp Pharma, Inc., a generic drug marketer; Alamo Pharma Services, Inc., a specialized contract sales organization; ProSolus, Inc., a transdermal drug developer and manufacturer; Espada Dermatology, Inc., a consumer dermatology division; as well as BexR Logistix, LLC and their subsidiary company, EPIC Fulfillment, Inc., the logistics and fulfillment arms of Mission, to diversify its offerings and build forward-thinking partnerships with other pharmaceutical and biotech companies. Mission Pharmacal is a proud national supporter of the March of Dimes Foundation®, whose mission is to improve the health of babies by preventing birth defects, premature birth, and infant mortality. To learn more, please visit missionpharmacal.com.