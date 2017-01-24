Mission Pharmacal Invests In Elements of Genius In Advance of Upcoming "Wellnest" Launch

Product is first Amazon Alexa enabled wearable device to enhance the health, safety, and wellness of the senior population

SAN ANTONIO, TX--(Marketwired - January 24, 2017) - Mission Pharmacal Company ("Mission") today announced it has invested in the company Elements of Genius ("Elements") and their flagship product Wellnest™. This investment comes as Elements prepares for the July 1, 2017, launch of Wellnest -- a mobile device worn by seniors and designed to enhance the user's health and wellness -- further expanding Mission's reach into the senior care market.

"Mission is committed to improving and enhancing the quality of life for all patients," says Terry Herring, Mission's President of Commercial Operations. "We are investing in the Wellnest technology platform because we believe it aids elderly patients with medication compliance and other vital needs. Improving patient compliance is the foundation to better health outcomes, which leads to an improved quality of life."

Wellnest is the first wearable product with Amazon Alexa capability. Alexa is Amazon's cloud-based voice service. With this integration and other features built into the product, Wellnest provides several key benefits to the end user. Chief among these are:

Medication reminders and confirmation

Prescription refills via Amazon Alexa interaction

Uber "Delivery" and "Ride Requests" functionality to assist with medication delivery and/or transportation as needed via the Uber transportation network company

Global positioning to help family members know the precise locations of their loved ones

911 alert capabilities (both user activated and in the event of a slip and fall)

"We develop mobile products that connect people and enhance their health and wellness," notes Element's Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Ramaci. "As such, we are excited to have Mission on board as a partner. They have developed a strong reputation in the long-term care market, and we are excited with the potential to work with their sales teams to assist in getting Wellnest to those who need it most -- seniors and their families."

In addition to this new agreement with Mission, Elements has existing product development and marketing partnerships in place with AT&T and Verizon. For more information about Mission or its family of companies, please visit missionpharmacal.com.

About Elements of Genius

Elements of Genius is one of the fastest growing privately held companies in the United States. The company is a leader in the development and delivery of next generation connected-care product solutions. The leadership team is made up of highly regarded and experienced professionals in the fields of healthcare, product design, sales, and engineering. The team is committed to pooling their collective skills to serve the aging population and enrich the lives of the elderly by providing care and connectivity on a more meaningful level. To learn more about Elements, please visit wellnest.care.

About Mission Pharmacal Company

Mission Pharmacal Company is a privately held pharmaceutical company based in San Antonio, Texas. For more than seven decades, the company has been improving the lives of people through every stage of life by identifying unmet healthcare needs and delivering innovative, high-quality prescription, over-the-counter, and dietary supplement products to meet these needs using only the purest ingredients and FDA-approved methods of manufacturing. Mission is recognized as a pioneer and leader in the therapeutic areas of women's health and urology and also offers leading products through its pediatric, dermatology, primary care, and long-term care service lines. Using an innovative business model, Mission has created wholly-owned subsidiaries, BioComp Pharma, Inc., a generic drug marketer; Alamo Pharma Services, Inc., a specialized contract sales organization; ProSolus, Inc., a transdermal drug developer and manufacturer; Espada Dermatology, Inc., a consumer dermatology division; as well as BexR Logistix, LLC and their subsidiary company, EPIC Fulfillment, Inc., the logistics and fulfillment arms of Mission, to diversify its offerings and build forward-thinking partnerships with other pharmaceutical and biotech companies. Mission is proud to support the March of Dimes Foundation®, the leading nonprofit organization for pregnancy and baby health.

To learn more, please visit missionpharmacal.com.

