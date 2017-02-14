Construction Industry's Premium Event Seeks to Build Bridges

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - February 14, 2017) - Ironworkers, contractors and owners will gather at the Sheraton Hotel and Marina in San Diego, March 19 - 22, 2017 for the North American Iron Workers/IMPACT Conference. They will have the unique opportunity to participate in a variety of sessions designed to hone leadership skills, learn best practices from industry experts and garner tips to foster business growth -- all under one roof. Themed "Mission: Possible," the conference seeks to build bridges to strengthen relationships between ironworkers, contractors and end users. Iron Workers (IW) contractors will also have the invaluable opportunity to have an open discussion with the IW and IMPACT leadership.

Breakout sessions will cover a range of important industry topics including, lobbying for infrastructure improvements, wage compliance, public-private partnerships, metal building future, business planning and how to increase the market share. Attendees will get expert tips on how to expand a construction business and find work. They will hear success stories from IW contractors and learn all about training certifications and lean practices that give construction businesses a competitive advantage. IW contractor ESAB Welding & Cutting will share its experience in welding economics and IW contractor Waiward Steel, which reached an impressive 4 million work hours free of lost time incidents last year, will share its experience in developing an elite workforce with the help of a new competency program. The IW shop department will share information on the new affordable healthcare plan available to contractors. Attendees will also have the opportunity to learn about IMPACT's world-class training programs including the popular Ironworker Safety Director Training Course.

In addition to the educational breakout sessions, this year's conference will feature a host of prominent speakers. Keynote speaker James Benham, chief executive officer of JBKnowledge, is an expert in the design, development and use of technology to improve efﬁciency. He's a sought-after speaker across the United States, Canada and abroad on business information technology, data security and innovative technology solutions. President and CEO of National Steel City Bob Dunn and Chris Buckman, vice president of BMWC, will share their expert insights on how to achieve zero safety incidents under challenging circumstances. Brent Darnell, a pioneer in bringing emotional intelligence to the construction industry and recipient of Engineering News Record's top 25 newsmaker's award, will share insights on how to go beyond stereotypes to communicate and collaborate in a multi-generational workplace.

The next generation of ironworkers will be celebrated in an event dedicated to the 2016 apprentice competitors. With over 150 training centers across the U.S. and Canada, the IW apprentice program is comprised of approximately 700 hours of classroom study and extensive on-the-job training. "The outstanding men and women in apprenticeship become the best ironworkers the world has ever seen," said General President of the IW Eric Dean. "They will form the future of the industry as foremen, superintendents, project managers, contractors and leaders."

The event has seen record-breaking registration in the past few years and it's on track to exceed expectations this year. "Iron Workers/IMPACT Conference is the premium industry event for ironworkers, contractors and owners," said IMPACT CEO Kevin Hilton. "The level of interest we've seen in IMPACT and the conference this year is truly a testament to the value of our programs."

The Iron Workers (IW) represents 130,000 ironworkers in North America who work in construction on bridges; structural steel; ornamental, architectural, and miscellaneous metals; rebar; and in shops.

IMPACT is an ironworker-contractor partnership designed to provide a forum for ironworkers and their contractors to address mutual concerns and encourage reasonable balanced solutions.