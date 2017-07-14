Mission Ready Announces Board Change to Facilitate Growth Initiatives

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - July 14, 2017) - Mission Ready Services Inc. ("Mission Ready" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: MRS) reports that L.J. Evans, Jr. has stepped down as a director of Mission Ready Services Inc., effective immediately.

As Mission Ready is currently in discussions with a number of strategic partners with respect to obtaining additional growth capital, Mr. Evans has resigned from the board to mitigate delays and avoid any potential conflicts of interest the could otherwise arise as a result of Mr. Evans' affiliation to certain related parties.

Mr. Evans states, "There are a host of exceptional opportunities ahead for Mission Ready and I look forward to entertaining future roles within the Company as required and permissible per regulatory guidelines. I see a skilled team of ambitious and likeminded individuals moving forward with a portfolio of leading edge products."

Mr. Evans intends to assist the Company in acquiring capital needed to expand its production capabilities to meet the current and anticipated demand for PTF products.

"This strategic transition will allow Mr. Evans to assist in an alternate capacity to bring the most value possible to Mission Ready at this pivotal time for the Company," states Jeff Schwartz, President & CEO.

About Mission Ready Services Inc.

Mission Ready serves to save lives and enhance the performance of military personnel, first responders, and those who protect us by working to ensure they are equipped with the best possible personal protective equipment.

Headquartered in Vancouver, BC, Mission Ready has three distinct, synergistic operating divisions:

Innovations and Development of Personal Protective Equipment & Cold Weather Gear

Manufacturing of Leading Military & Law Enforcement Personal Protective Equipment / Cold Weather Gear / Tough, Lightweight Technical Outwear

Cleaning, Decontamination & Repair of Personal Protective Equipment

Mission Ready's management team offers over 100 years of combined industry experience and is composed of industry experts in developing products, contracting, and selling to the federal government, first responders and tactical markets through open market procurements, teaming arrangements, and a variety of federal contract tools.

For further information, visit MissionReady.ca or ProtectTheForce.com

Mission Ready Services Inc.

(signed "Jeff Schwartz")

Jeff Schwartz,

President & CEO

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "forecast", "project", "budget", "schedule", "may", "will", "could", "might", "should" or variations of such words or similar words or expressions. Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions that have been made by Mission Ready Services Inc. as at the date of such information and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Mission Ready Services Inc. to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable. Although Mission Ready Services Inc. has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Mission Ready Services Inc. does not undertake to update any forward-looking information that is included herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.