Mission Ready Announces MoU to Acquire Exclusive Licensing for Proprietary Heavy Metal Decontamination Technology

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) - Mission Ready Services Inc. ("Mission Ready" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: MRS) is pleased to announce that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding to acquire an exclusive licensing agreement with KT Chemicals Inc. ("KT Chemicals") for its proprietary heavy metal decontamination technology (the "Technology") as a revolutionary new compliment to the broad range of solutions provided by the Company's cleaning and repair division, 10-20 Services Inc. (dba "Protect The Force" or "PTF").

KT Chemicals' Technology, described as a Strippable Coating, provides a cost efficient, highly effective, and environmentally friendly solution to the otherwise labor-intensive, and often cost prohibitive, challenge of removing heavy metals from all types of personal protective equipment ("PPE").

The Technology -- originally developed by KT Chemicals in cooperation with the US Government for the remediation of contaminated sites -- was identified by Francisco Martinez, Chief Technology Officer of Protect The Force, in response to an industry request for the decontamination of certain PPE at escalating volumes as capacities and process efficiencies allow.

Mr. Martinez states, "In addition to providing the highest levels of cleaning and repair services to our customers, we are now able to provide a state-of-the-art, environmentally safe technology to decontaminate individual equipment containing heavy metals. Our strategic relationship with KT Chemicals is exclusive and allows for domestic and global opportunities not only on individual equipment but also in contaminated sites."

Mr. Karl Taft, KT Chemicals President, stated, "We are honored to have this opportunity to partner with Protect The Force and play a role helping to protect those responsible for protecting us. We look forward to working with the PTF team in expanding the use and applications of our proprietary and patented technology to decontaminate heavy metals."

About KT Chemicals, Inc.

Headquartered in Richardson, Texas, KT Chemicals, Inc. ("KT") is a manufacturer and distributor of environmentally safe, specialty chemicals for use in industrial and commercial applications. KT's products contain no dangerous chemicals, utilizing all-natural and renewable resources that are safe and effective.

About 10-20 Services Inc.

10-20 Services Inc. (dba "Protect The Force") provides cleaning, decontamination and repair solutions to the global defense, security and first-responder markets. 10-20 operates a cleaning, decontamination and repair facility in North Carolina, adjacent to Fort Bragg (the world's largest military installation), utilizing its patented "Advanced Cleaning System" which combines hydraulic pressure with a unique blend of detergents to deep clean personal protective equipment in a systematic computer-controlled machine cycle.

About Mission Ready Services Inc.

Mission Ready serves to save lives and enhance the performance of military personnel, first responders, and those who protect us by working to ensure they are equipped with the best possible personal protective equipment.

Headquartered in Vancouver, BC, Mission Ready has three distinct, synergistic operating divisions:

Innovations and Development of Personal Protective Equipment

Manufacturing of Leading Military & Law Enforcement Personal Protective Equipment

Cleaning, Decontamination & Repair of Personal Protective Equipment

Mission Ready's management team offers over 100 years of combined industry experience and is composed of industry experts in developing products, contracting, and selling to the federal government, first responders and tactical markets through open market procurements, teaming arrangements, and a variety of federal contract tools.

Mission Ready Services Inc.

(signed "Jeff Schwartz")

Jeff Schwartz,

President & CEO

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "forecast", "project", "budget", "schedule", "may", "will", "could", "might", "should" or variations of such words or similar words or expressions. Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions that have been made by Mission Ready Services Inc. as at the date of such information and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Mission Ready Services Inc. to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable. Although Mission Ready Services Inc. has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Mission Ready Services Inc. does not undertake to update any forward-looking information that is included herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.