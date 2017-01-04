Mission Ready Announces Private Placement & Provides Wild Things Acquisition Update

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - January 04, 2017) - Mission Ready Services Inc. ("Mission Ready" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: MRS) announces that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement of up to 11,000,000 units (the "Units") at $0.10 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to CDN $1,100,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Unit Warrant"). Each Unit Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share in the capital of the Company (a "Unit Warrant Share") at a price of $0.15 per Unit Warrant Share until December 21, 2018.

The Unit Warrants are subject to a forced exercise provision whereby, if the volume weighted average price for the Company's common shares is CDN $1.00 or greater for a period of not less than 10 consecutive trading days from a date beginning 4 months and one day following the date of issue, and the Company so elects, the holders of Unit Warrants will have 30 calendar days to exercise all or a portion of their Unit Warrants. Any Unit Warrants remaining unexercised after the expiration of the 30-day notice period will be cancelled and will thereafter be of no force or effect.

The proceeds from the Offering will be used for the advancement and growth of the Company's current initiatives, including manufacturing equipment, materials and working capital.

The Offering is subject to applicable Canadian prospectus exemptions being available along with a number of conditions, including, but not limited to, receipt of all necessary corporate approvals and TSX Venture Exchange approval. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

Wild Things, LLC Acquisition

Further to the News Release dated September 1, 2016 announcing the signing of a Letter of Intent to acquire Wild Things, LLC, Mission Ready reports that the expected close date of Q4 2016 has been delayed to allow the completion of certain conditions precedent in the Asset Purchase Agreement ("APA") with Wild Things LLC, including the execution of definitive agreements for the sale of selective brand name rights for certain East Asian countries to a strategic Japanese trading company. All third party negotiations and conditions of the APA are expected to be finalized within the next 30 days.

About Mission Ready

MRSI's mission is to save lives and enhance the performance of military personnel, first responders, and those who protect us by working to ensure they are equipped with the best possible personal protective equipment.

Headquartered in Vancouver, BC, Mission Ready has three distinct, synergistic operating divisions:

Strategic consulting services and manufacturers representation

Equipment inspection, cleaning/decontamination and repair services of personal protection equipment

Product research and development

Mission Ready's management team offers over 100 years of combined industry experience and is composed of industry experts in developing products, contracting, and selling to the federal government, first responders and tactical markets through open market procurements, teaming arrangements, and a variety of federal contract tools.

Mission Ready Services Inc.

(signed "Rod Reum")

Rod Reum,

President & CEO

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "forecast", "project", "budget", "schedule", "may", "will", "could", "might", "should" or variations of such words or similar words or expressions. Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions that have been made by Mission Ready Services Inc. as at the date of such information and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Mission Ready Services Inc. to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable. Although Mission Ready Services Inc. has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Mission Ready Services Inc. does not undertake to update any forward-looking information that is included herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.