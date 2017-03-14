Mission Ready Announces Strategic Partnership with Soteria Armor

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - March 14, 2017) - Mission Ready Services Inc. ("Mission Ready" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: MRS) is pleased to announce that -- through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Protect The Force -- the Company has entered into a strategic partnership with Soteria Armor ("Soteria") for the integration of Soteria's proprietary SoterX™ textile cut, slash, stab, puncture, fire, abrasion and low velocity fragmentation protection into its Flex9Armor™ to complement and increase its existing ballistic protection technologies.

Protect The Force ("PTF"), a leading manufacturer of protective products and apparel for first-responders, law enforcement and military is increasing and enhancing the performance qualities of their entire product line -- following the Flex9Armor™ shirt integration -- with the SoterX™ line of personal protective breathable textiles. This future integration will include carriers, pouches, and first-responder products as well as the Company's own No-Contact and newly acquired, Wild Things, product lines.

"This strategic collaboration represents a considerable step forward for Protect the Force in capturing leading innovations to be incorporated into our growing line of high-performance protective products," states Jeff Schwartz, CEO of Mission Ready. "Soteria's vision and approach to personal protection complements that of Mission Ready Services and we look forward to the acceleration of numerous opportunities resulting from this strategic partnership.

"We are excited to be collaborating with Protect the Force and know the enhanced capabilities Soteria Armor brings to their Flex9Armor™ shirt will not only set a new standard for the law enforcement and first-responder communities, but will also serve to protect those who are committed to protecting us," states Mark Sullivan, CEO of Soteria Armor.

Incorporating Soteria Armor "Made in the USA" material in the Flex9Armor™ Shirt and other Protect The Force products will allow the Company to further enhance their products and offer revolutionary, light-weight, cut resistant, ballistic personal protection solutions.

Francisco Martinez, PTF's Chief Technical Officer remarked that "Following our introduction to Soteria, there were immediate team synergies and a mutual passion to disrupt the status quo in advanced personal protection. We are excited for the innovation possibilities that our integrated teams can create and bring to market quickly."

Protect The Force is a company which has the dedication and vision to bring innovative products, manufacturing and the entrepreneurial spirit together into one unified business goal. The focus of PTF is to develop and sustain strong relationships within the protective products industry and provide premier innovations, using experienced manufacturing, as well as new product development and sales capabilities to both internal and external customers. True to its name, PTF's mission it to Protect Those Who Protect Us -- Protection is in our DNA™. For more information on Protect the Force visit www.ProtectTheForce.com.

About Soteria Armor

Soteria Armor develops light weight, comfortable, anti-microbial, and breathable apparel, that provides the wearer with un-paralleled protection from fire, cut, slash, stab, puncture, abrasion and low velocity frag. Our products are designed to meet the specific needs of those who put their lives on the line, and ONLY contain natural and synthetic fibers, avoiding the use of metals, glass, meta aramids and para aramids.

Built with proprietary SoterX™ multifunctional materials and Protect the Forces light weight exoskeleton composites. SOTERIA ARMOR textiles reduces injury and enhances the survivability of the individual.

For more information on Soteria Armor and SoterX™ visit http://www.SoteriaArmor.com.

About Mission Ready

MRSI's mission is to save lives and enhance the performance of military personnel, first responders, and those who protect us by working to ensure they are equipped with the best possible personal protective equipment.

Mission Ready's management team offers over 100 years of combined industry experience and is composed of industry experts in developing products, contracting, and selling to the federal government, first responders and tactical markets through open market procurements, teaming arrangements, and a variety of federal contract tools.

Mission Ready Services Inc.

(signed "Jeff Schwartz")

Jeff Schwartz,

CEO

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "forecast", "project", "budget", "schedule", "may", "will", "could", "might", "should" or variations of such words or similar words or expressions. Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions that have been made by Mission Ready Services Inc. as at the date of such information and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Mission Ready Services Inc. to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable. Although Mission Ready Services Inc. has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Mission Ready Services Inc. does not undertake to update any forward-looking information that is included herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.