Mission Ready Announces Winning Submission to Develop US Navy Electrician's Impact Safety Vest

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - April 04, 2017) - Mission Ready Services Inc. ("Mission Ready" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: MRS) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Protect The Force Inc. ("Protect The Force" or "PTF"), has been awarded a contract with Natick Soldier Research Development and Engineering Center ("Natick") for the development of an Electrician's Impact Safety Vest ("EISV") to be used by sailors on surface and submarine vessels.

PTF's successful submission followed a solicitation by Natick for a 3-phase delivery of EISV's with technology and functionality integrations including excellent mobility and flexibility, arc flash and impact protection -- afforded by the selection of specific materials -- and physical features to allow for extraction in the event the user becomes injured and incapacitated.

Leveraging a US Government design, PTF will develop the initial prototypes for expert-user field evaluation prior to production, and subsequent delivery, of 75 final prototypes in accordance with the Statement of Work. All costs associated with the development and delivery of the EISV prototypes will be funded by NSRDEC including USD $28,500.00 fee to be paid to Protect The Force for its efforts in bringing the EISV to the commercialization stage. The prototypes will be produced at PTF Manufacturing, the Company's 22,000 square-foot rapid prototyping facility in Jacksboro, TN which currently manufactures a full range of products dedicated to the tactical and defense industry including tactical outerwear, canine armor products, bomb suits/blankets, riot control protection, carriers, textiles with integrated electronics and ballistic panels.

Francisco Martinez, PTF's Chief Technology Officer states, "We have had the privilege of pioneering technology with Natick since 2012 -- impacting the industry with outstanding innovations -- and we are very excited to once again collaborate with Natick and support this critical project with the uncompromising quality and professionalism that has become synonymous with PTF-Natick collaborations."

Performed by the Innovations team at its Boston, Massachusetts-based lab, Protect The Force has partnered with the US Government on previous emerging product development efforts -- including the US Army Ballistic Combat Shirt and US Marines Ballistic Base Layer -- and believes its past performance and strategic proximity to Natick has positioned the Company well to respond to government solicitations and will continue to be advantageous going forward.

"This project is a key development for the Company as it further expands our portfolio and scope of expertise into the industrial safety domain," states Jeff Schwartz, CEO of Mission Ready. "We are proud to be able to certify the prototypes we will be delivering as Berry Compliant -- a US Government requirement for textile-based product procurements -- with respect to the materials and the manufacturing process; both made and performed in the United States of America."

About U.S. Army Natick Soldier Research, Development and Engineering Center

The Natick Soldier RD&E Center (NSRDEC) is located at the U.S. Army Natick Soldier Systems Center in Natick, Massachusetts, under the Army's Research, Development and Engineering Command (RDECOM). NRSDEC's mission is to maximize the Warrior's survivability, sustainability, mobility, combat effectiveness and quality of life by treating the Soldier as a System.

NSRDEC exists to develop and test new material systems for U.S. Army soldiers. It has been the prime developer of MREs, elements of the Future Force Warrior System, the PALS grid and other items and methods used in the modern American military.

About Protect The Force

PTF's mission is to save lives and enhance the performance of military personnel, first responders, and those who protect us by working to ensure they are equipped with the best possible personal protective equipment.

Protect The Force brings innovative products, manufacturing and entrepreneurial expertise together into one unified business with a focus on developing and sustaining strong relationships within the protective products industry. Developing, manufacturing and fielding premier protective innovations to government and industry clients, Protect The Force is led by a team with over a century of combined experience in management, production, operations, research and development, marketing and product sales. Protect The Force -- Protection is in our DNA™

For further information, visit MissionReady.ca or ProtectTheForce.com

