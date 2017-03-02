Mission Ready Continues Reorganization

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - March 02, 2017) - Mission Ready Services Inc. ("Mission Ready" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: MRS) is pleased to announce that Jeff Schwartz will become the Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

This step completes the Company's planned reorganization to focus on manufacturing its Protect The Force line of personal protective products and Wild Things cold weather gear.

Mr. Schwartz has an extensive background in all aspects of executive management and has served in director level positions for both privately held and publicly traded companies, most recently as President of LC Industries, a $380MM manufacturing and distribution business that grew from $50MM during his 12-year tenure. With a strong focus on new business development and team building, Mr. Schwartz has developed several companies within the tactical armor industry and has a history of achievements in elevating similar-stage companies to great success in the defense industry.

In order to facilitate this new mission and to streamline corporate overhead, Mr. Reum will resign from his current position of President and & Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Litchfield will resign as Chief Operating Officer. Both are strong supporters of the company's strategic direction and of Mr. Schwartz. They will remain on the Board of Directors and will be available to assist Mr. Schwartz during the transition period and in the future as required.

Mr. Reum states, "We could not have chosen a better candidate to lead Mission Ready to the next level at this time. Jeff's record of success in our industry and others bodes well for the future of the Company."

Mr. Litchfield, former vice president of Reebok Advanced Concepts Group, with more than 30 years of experience in innovation, will continue to make his expertise in product creation and marketing available to the Company. "I believe that this is a pivotal and highly opportune time for the Company. Freeing up capital to be allocated towards fulfilling current and anticipated demand for the Company's products will be key in meeting our ambitious goals for 2017. I look forward to continuing strong working relationships with Jeff Schwartz and Francisco Martinez, MRSI's CTO, ensuring an excellent future for the company," states Paul Litchfield.

About Mission Ready

MRSI's mission is to save lives and enhance the performance of military personnel, first responders, and those who protect us by working to ensure they are equipped with the best possible personal protective equipment.

Headquartered in Vancouver, BC, Mission Ready has three distinct, synergistic operating divisions:

Equipment inspection, cleaning/decontamination and repair services of personal protection equipment

Product research and development

Manufacturing of the Protect The Force line of protective products and the Wild Things line of cold weather gear

Mission Ready's management team offers over 100 years of combined industry experience and is composed of industry experts in developing products, contracting, and selling to the federal government, first responders and tactical markets through open market procurements, teaming arrangements, and a variety of federal contract tools.

Mission Ready Services Inc.

(signed "Rod Reum")

Rod Reum,

President & CEO

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "forecast", "project", "budget", "schedule", "may", "will", "could", "might", "should" or variations of such words or similar words or expressions. Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions that have been made by Mission Ready Services Inc. as at the date of such information and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Mission Ready Services Inc. to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable. Although Mission Ready Services Inc. has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Mission Ready Services Inc. does not undertake to update any forward-looking information that is included herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.