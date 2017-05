Mission Ready Names Major General (Retired) Peter Fuller as Chairman of the Board

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - May 01, 2017) - Mission Ready Services Inc. ("Mission Ready" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: MRS) is pleased to announce that Major General (Retired) Peter N. Fuller has been named Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company.

In support of the Company's new focus on manufacturing its Protect The Force line of personal protective products and Wild Things cold weather gear, Mr. Reum has resigned as Chairman and will remain as a director of the Company.

Major General (Retired) Fuller served over 30 years in the US Army leading organizations with annual budgets exceeding $11 billion. As Deputy Commander for Support, NATO Mission Afghanistan, he implemented a 12% reduction in program costs returning $1.6 billion in current year savings to the US Treasury. From 2008 to 2011, he was with Program Executive Officer Soldier (PEO Soldier) as the senior procurement official responsible for equipping 1.2 million Soldiers for combat operations. Prior to that, as Deputy Commanding General for the US Army's Research, Development and Engineering Center, he directed the technology development efforts of eight unique government research and development centers. Mr. Fuller has been a Director of the Company since October 2012.

Mr. Reum states, "As one of the founders of the Company, I am excited to have Peter Fuller take over the leadership of the Company at this time, continuing the Company's mission of 'protecting those who protect us' with his unique experiences, insights and relationships that he brings to this role."

Mission Ready also reports that, further to the news release dated March 2, 2017 naming Jeff Schwartz as CEO of Mission Ready Services Inc., Mr. Schwartz has also been appointed President of the Company.

About Mission Ready Services Inc.

Mission Ready serves to save lives and enhance the performance of military personnel, first responders, and those who protect us by working to ensure they are equipped with the best possible personal protective equipment.

Headquartered in Vancouver, BC, Mission Ready has three distinct, synergistic operating divisions:

Innovations and Development of Personal Protective Equipment

Manufacturing of Leading Military & Law Enforcement Personal Protective Equipment

Cleaning, Decontamination & Repair of Personal Protective Equipment

Mission Ready's management team offers over 100 years of combined industry experience and is composed of industry experts in developing products, contracting, and selling to the federal government, first responders and tactical markets through open market procurements, teaming arrangements, and a variety of federal contract tools.

For further information, visit MissionReady.ca or ProtectTheForce.com

Mission Ready Services Inc.

(signed "Jeff Schwartz")

Jeff Schwartz,

President & CEO

