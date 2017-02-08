Mission Ready Provides Update & Announces Commitment for the Purchase of Concealed Carriers Following SHOT Show 2017

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - February 08, 2017) - Mission Ready Services Inc. ("Mission Ready" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: MRS) is pleased to provide the following update on developments since the start of 2017 including an up to USD $6MM commitment from White Horse R&D, Inc. ("White Horse") for B-Cool concealed carriers to be delivered over the next 36-months.

Commitment of up to USD $6MM for B-Cool Concealed Carriers

Manufactured in Jacksboro, Tennessee at Protect The Force Manufacturing, the Company's B-Cool concealed carrier ("B-Cool") was designed with law enforcement officers in mind. The B-Cool is a low visibility concealable carrier that offers wrap around protection on the sides. This lightweight carrier is the ultimate in concealed comfort and protection using a state-of-the-art ergonomic design that offers its wearer optimum comfort for extended time periods. Additional information on the B-Cool product can be found at ProtectTheForce.com.

The Company will provide 8,000 to 10,000 B-Cool concealed carriers per year to White Horse to be deployed for protection of those in the security industry.

Flex9Armor™ Featured on Cover of Officers Only Catalog

Flex9Armor -- a revolutionary protective product developed and manufactured by Protect The Force ("PTF") -- has been selected as the featured product on the front cover of the 2017 Officers Only Catalog. Officers Only is a division of Bob Barker Company, Inc., the leading provider of high-quality supplies and services for the corrections industry since 1972.

PTF Secures Advanced Functional Fabrics of America ("AFFOA") Membership

Protect The Force has executed a membership agreement with AFFOA to further broaden its reach and influence in the Advanced Textiles Industry. PTF will immediately begin to leverage the benefits associated with its AFFOA membership including privileged access to the AFFOA Roadmap and new technology developments, gaining access to the AFFOA member databases, and engaging in business development opportunities within the AFFOA ecosystem.

AFFOA's mission is to enable a manufacturing-based revolution by transforming traditional fibers, yarns, and fabrics into highly sophisticated, integrated and networked devices and systems.

SHOT Show 2017

In addition to the high volume of product demonstrations conducted by request to enthusiastic professional users and purchasers at PTF's SHOT Show 2017 booth, Protect The Force is pleased to report that it added an additional 27 new dealers to its distribution network bringing the aggregate total to 87. The vetting and training of these new dealers is in process. PTF management also met with a number of emerging technology innovators who are exploring the integration of their technologies into PTF product lines.

Wild Things Gear Acquisition

Further to the News Release dated January 4, 2017 with an update on the Wild Things, LLC asset purchase, due to the complex nature of the arrangement and certain other third party negotiations, the acquisition was not able to be finalized within the expected timeframe. The Company reports that the negotiations are ongoing and it is hopeful that they will be completed in a timely manner.

About White Horse

White Horse R&D, Inc. offers state of the art ballistics and blast protection, asset protection and hazardous environmental containment. White Horse's products provide life saving protection for the United States war fighters, law enforcement officers and its Allies. For more information on White Horse R&D, Inc. visit http://whitehorserd.com.

About Protect The Force

PTF's mission is to save lives and enhance the performance of military personnel, first responders, and those who protect us by working to ensure they are equipped with the best possible personal protective equipment.

Protect The Force brings innovative products, manufacturing and entrepreneurial expertise together into one unified business with a focus on developing and sustaining strong relationships within the protective products industry. Developing, manufacturing and fielding premier protective innovations to government and industry clients, Protect The Force is led by a team with over a century of combined experience in management, production, operations, research and development, marketing and product sales. Protect The Force -- Protection is in our DNA™.

About Mission Ready

MRSI's mission is to save lives and enhance the performance of military personnel, first responders, and those who protect us by working to ensure they are equipped with the best possible personal protective equipment.

Headquartered in Vancouver, BC, Mission Ready has three distinct, synergistic operating divisions:

Strategic consulting services and manufacturers representation

Equipment inspection, cleaning/decontamination and repair services of personal protection equipment

Product research and development

Mission Ready's management team offers over 100 years of combined industry experience and is composed of industry experts in developing products, contracting, and selling to the federal government, first responders and tactical markets through open market procurements, teaming arrangements, and a variety of federal contract tools.

