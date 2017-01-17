Mission Ready's Protect The Force Strengthens Branding in Preparation for 2017 Manufacturing & Sales Initiatives

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - January 17, 2017) - Mission Ready Services Inc. ("Mission Ready" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: MRS) is pleased to provide an update on its objective to enhance the Protect The Force brand and product line through a refined vision, clearly defined mission statement, industry-leading innovations, and a reputation for excellence in the field of personal protection. The PTF brand has become synonymous with cutting-edge performance, enduring quality and enhanced soldier protection, with the recent PTF brand improvements complementing the brand value, not replacing it.

PTF's fresh look and comprehensive catalogue of products will be showcased this week at SHOT (Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade) Show 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada (booth #32106) to an estimated 60,000+ vetted professional attendees. The SHOT Show is restricted to members of the shooting, hunting and outdoor trade industry including commercial buyers and sellers of military, law enforcement and tactical products. During the SHOW, PTF will be featuring its Flex9Armor™, No Contact and its Force Defender and FAST (Future Armor Systems Technology) product lines consisting of premium advanced tactical plate carriers.

The Company -- not new but better -- is being led by our internal team of proven industry veterans in product innovations, personal protection, advanced textiles, sales and marketing. Protect The Force is launching its ambitious vision for 2017 with a single-minded purpose centered around the Company's dictum, Protection is in our DNA™. The invaluable team members who are the driving force behind PTF's recent successes include the visionary responsible for the development of multiple world class products including the Reebok Pump, an award-winning global pioneer of functional textiles and wearable technologies, a 35-year defense product manufacturing and marketing veteran, and a highly decorated retired United State Marine with an impressive history of success serving as a Fire and Emergency Services Officer for over 21 honorable years. Respectively, these individuals are:

Paul Litchfield - Chief Operating Officer

Former vice president of Reebok Advanced Concepts Group, with more than 30 years of experience in the athletic footwear industry, Mr. Litchfield has been responsible for numerous product innovations, one of the most noteworthy being the Reebok Pump. Paul received his B.S. degree in biochemistry from the University of New Hampshire and his M.S. degree in Exercise Science from the University of Massachusetts. He conducted post graduate research in human performance at the Institute of Offshore and Environmental Medicine in Aberdeen, Scotland.

Francisco Martinez - Chief Technical Officer

Francisco Martinez, a former leading Product Development Engineer and Project Officer at the United States Army Natick Soldier Research, Development & Engineering Center, has led the development of an unprecedented number of new, lifesaving products for the US Army and the Special Operation Forces in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom.

Jeff Schwartz - President, PTF Manufacturing

The most recent of many executive management and director-level positions held by Mr. Schwartz, he served as President of LC Industries, a $380MM manufacturing and distribution business he helped grow from $50MM during a 10 year tenure. Mr. Schwartz will work closely with the teams at PTF Innovations and PTF Sales to ensure a seamless integration of PTF Manufacturing into each division in order to provide a complete and simplified user experience for PTF clients and distributors.

Mike Morehouse, Business Development

Mike Morehouse retired from the Marine Corps after spending 21 honorable and faithful service years as a Fire and Emergency Services Officer. During this time, Mr. Morehouse was responsible for over 200 combat fire fighters as a fire chief while on active duty, managed a $2 million budget and $10 million in equipment, and was awarded A Meritorious Service Medal, 2 Navy Commendations medals and 3 Navy Achievement awards for his achievements in managing, planning and executing his duties.

About Protect The Force

PTF's mission is to save lives and enhance the performance of military personnel, first responders, and those who protect us by working to ensure they are equipped with the best possible personal protective equipment.

Protect The Force brings innovative products, manufacturing and entrepreneurial expertise together into one unified business with a focus on developing and sustaining strong relationships within the protective products industry. Developing, manufacturing and fielding premier protective innovations to government and industry clients, Protect The Force is led by a team with over a century of combined experience in management, production, operations, research and development, marketing and product sales. Protect The Force - Protection is in our DNA™

About Mission Ready

MRSI's mission is to save lives and enhance the performance of military personnel, first responders, and those who protect us by working to ensure they are equipped with the best possible personal protective equipment.

Headquartered in Vancouver, BC, Mission Ready has three distinct, synergistic operating divisions:

Strategic consulting services and manufacturers representation

Equipment inspection, cleaning/decontamination and repair services of personal protection equipment

Product research and development

Mission Ready's management team offers over 100 years of combined industry experience and is composed of industry experts in developing products, contracting, and selling to the federal government, first responders and tactical markets through open market procurements, teaming arrangements, and a variety of federal contract tools.

