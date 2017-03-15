Missouri-Based 360 Vodka Wins Multiple Awards and Unveils Third Annual Royals Bottle

KANSAS CITY, MO--(Marketwired - March 15, 2017) - 360 Vodka was recently named a Finalist in the prestigious Ultimate Spirits Challenge, earning a score of 93 and the accolade "Excellent, Highly Recommended". 360 Vodka was additionally awarded the "Great Value" designation by the judging panel, an acknowledgement that the $14.99 price point (750ml) is extremely competitive for a premium vodka of this caliber. This award comes one year after 360 Vodka earned another 93 score, in a Tastings review from the Beverage Testing Institute. The brand has also been awarded numerous Gold and Double Gold medals at recent competitions ranging from the New York Wine & Spirits Competition to the SIP Awards.

And in what has become a highly anticipated event for Kansas City Royals fans, 360 Vodka has released its third annual Limited Edition commemorative bottle in honor of the team. This year's striking label design highlights both the new "Raised Royal" slogan and the MLB-licensed Royals logo, and includes a unique detail honoring the team's 1985 and 2015 championship seasons.

360 Vodka is in its third year of partnership with the Kansas City Royals and is a proud sponsor of the team. "This has been an incredible year for 360 Vodka. We are enormously proud of the award recognition we've received and are thrilled to continue our partnership with the Royals", said Mick Harris, president of McCormick Distilling Co. "It's a privilege to produce these collectible bottles for this community of loyal fans."

All 360 Vodka bottles are made of recycled materials and feature swing-top closures. Through the company's "Close the Loop" program, a donation is made to local and environmental charities for every closure that is returned to the distillery. In the first two years of partnership with the Royals, 360 Vodka has donated $20,000 to Royals Charities through this program.

360 Vodka is available in all 50 states. The Limited Edition bottle will be available at a number of retail locations throughout the Kansas City metropolitan area while supplies last. Fans can also enjoy signature 360 Vodka Royals cocktails "360 Walk-Off" and "Pine Tar Peach" at Kauffman Stadium and various local establishments.

360 Vodka -- 40% alcohol by volume -- Distilled from Grain -- Earth Friendly Distilling Co., Weston, MO

ABOUT 360 VODKA:

Award-winning 360 Vodka is one of the premium brands of McCormick Distilling Co., a 160-year-old American-owned business that is also home of the Holladay Distillery, the oldest distillery west of the Mississippi still operating on its original site. 360 Vodka is the world's first eco-friendly vodka. Six-times distilled, locally sourced, and sustainably made, 360 Vodka's innovative distillation process helps preserve the environment by reducing waste and resource consumption. For more information about 360 Vodka, visit www.vodka360.com.

Link for bottle and award photos: https://www.yousendit.com/download/dDZIS3hWT01CTWxBSXRVag