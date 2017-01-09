Missouri HealthNet's Dr. Joseph Parks & Health & Justice Strategies' Richard Sheola Join ODH, Inc. & OPEN MINDS to Discuss Innovative Strategies for Improving Population Health Management

Free online event scheduled for January 25 at 2:00pm ET -- limited to first 1,000 registrants

GETTYSBURG, PA--(Marketwired - January 09, 2017) - Health plans, accountable care organizations (ACOs), and health systems have more responsibilities and financial risk for population health management than ever before. The challenge for many organizations is that standard population health management tools do not address the issue of complex consumers -- the subgroup of consumers with multiple chronic conditions and/or complex support needs who use a disproportionate share of resources. To optimize their services for this population with special needs -- and maintain competitive advantage with both payers and consumers -- health plans, ACOs and health systems need enhanced population health management tools. In particular, enhanced tools are needed that address these patients' behavioral health conditions and support needs in an integrated fashion.

Dr. Joseph Parks of Missouri HealthNet and Richard Sheola of Health and Justice Strategies join Candace T. Saldarini, M.D., director for medical strategy at ODH, Inc. and Monica Oss, chief executive officer of OPEN MINDS to present a free executive web briefing on Wednesday, January 25 at 2:00pm ET. This online event will include a best practice approach to using next generation population risk management tools, followed by a discussion on how these tools can optimize consumer care and population health management performance.

This 75-minute executive web briefing will feature the following agenda:

A review of current best practices in population health risk management process from Monica E. Oss, chief executive officer at OPEN MINDS

An assessment of new risk adjustment processes for behavioral health population management led by Candace T. Saldarini, M.D., director for medical strategy at ODH, Inc.

Firsthand insights from Dr. Joseph Parks of MO HealthNet and Richard Sheola of Health and Justice Strategies -- leading executives who are using innovative population risk management tools

To learn more about this executive web briefing, or take advantage of free online registration, please visit: https://www.openminds.com/event/optimize-complex-consumer-care-using-next-generation-population-risk-management-tools/.

All registrants will receive (at no charge and regardless of attendance) a recording of the webinar and an electronic copy of the presentation slides at its conclusion.

ABOUT ODH, Inc.

ODH, Inc. is an innovative behavioral health technology solution company that leverages technology and clinical expertise to transform the delivery and economics of behavioral healthcare. ODH's team of experts have decades of experience in the behavioral health, medical, clinical, pharmacy, business and data analytics and information technology fields, and is uniquely qualified to support the transformation of the management of behavioral healthcare. ODH is a subsidiary of Otsuka America, Inc. and part of the Otsuka Group of companies, an $11.9 billion global organization. Otsuka aspires to create new products for better health worldwide. ODH is a proud member of The White House's Data-Driven Justice Initiative. For additional information on ODH, Inc., visit www.ODHSolutions.com.

ABOUT OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is a national health and human service industry market intelligence firm. Founded in 1987 and based in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, the 75+ associates provide innovative management solutions designed to improve operational and strategic performance. Learn more at www.openminds.com.