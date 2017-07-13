Mist Announces Industry's First Channel Program for Wireless Managed Service Providers

New Leadership, Program and Partnerships Pave the Way for AI-driven Cloud Wi-Fi and Bluetooth LE™

CUPERTINO, CA--(Marketwired - Jul 13, 2017) - Mist, the pioneer in self-learning wireless networks using artificial intelligence, announced today the industry's first partner program designed for delivering Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Low Energy as managed wireless services. In addition, Mist highlighted several recent activities that underscore the company's commitment to the channel and further establish Mist as the emerging leader in modern wireless networking, including new executive hires, strategic channel partnerships and numerous channel accolades.

New Channel Program

Mist recently launched a new channel partner program to accelerate the adoption of AI-driven cloud wireless, which includes flexible pricing, extensive training and unique content for both traditional resellers and Managed Service Providers (MSPs).

Mist's MSP program is the first of its kind in the wireless industry, with several innovative features that enable solution providers to deliver wireless as a robust managed service offering including:

Flexible pricing . Mist offers a "self-serve" approach that allows MSPs to purchase Mist products and services in the way that best aligns with individual business models.

. Mist offers a "self-serve" approach that allows MSPs to purchase Mist products and services in the way that best aligns with individual business models. Custom branding . MSPs can build their own brand leveraging Mist with provisions for white labeling a Mist powered solution (UI and Access Points).

. MSPs can build their own brand leveraging Mist with provisions for white labeling a Mist powered solution (UI and Access Points). Tiering. There are multiple tiers in the Mist partner program to reward extra volume and commitment from partners.

There are multiple tiers in the Mist partner program to reward extra volume and commitment from partners. Industry first certification for AI-driven cloud Wi-Fi and BLE. Mist's new online Mist Master certification program trains partners how to design deploy, and operate a Mist solution.

Mist's new online Mist Master certification program trains partners how to design deploy, and operate a Mist solution. Online partner portal. A new online portal is available to all Mist partners with sales tools, educational material, instructional videos and more.

A new online portal is available to all Mist partners with sales tools, educational material, instructional videos and more. Co-op marketing funds. Mist is committed to working with partners on joint marketing events to raise awareness for AI-driven wireless and drive demand for modern cloud based solutions.

New Distribution Partnerships

In less than twelve months, Mist has signed over 100 solution providers across numerous countries. These partners have enabled Mist to become one of the fastest growing vendors in the history of wireless networking, with marquee customers in every industry segment. For example, the world's largest retailers, hotels, convention centers, corporations, social media companies, schools and malls all rely on Mist for Wi-Fi and or Bluetooth LE location services.

To further enhance the company's channel presence in the United States, Mist announced today a new distribution agreement with WAV, Inc. for partner development and enablement and value-added professional services for installation, support, and new business development. For more information, see the accompanying release, "Mist Signs Distribution Agreement with WAV, Inc. to Expand Adoption of Industry's First Self-Learning Wireless Network."

In addition, Mist recently announced a distribution agreement with Net One Partners (NOP) in Japan to address the growing need for scalable managed services that simplify Wi-Fi operations, increase reliability and deliver new location based services using Bluetooth LE. For more information, see the accompanying release "Net One Partners Signs Distribution Agreement with Mist to Bring First AI-driven Wireless LAN Platform to Japan."

Channel Leadership

Mist's head of global sales, David Gagne, was recently named to CRN's prestigious list of 2017 channel chiefs. This is an elite group of leaders who have been recognized for driving the channel agenda and evangelizing the importance of channel partnerships.

In addition, Mist recently hired Mike Anderson as vice president of channel sales to lead the company's channel strategy. Mike, who previously was at Barracuda, has a long history building and executing channel programs and tactics to expand market share and build awareness.

"Mist's unique AI-enabled cloud platform is changing the way wireless is operated and creating amazing new opportunities for our partners and customers," said Mike Anderson, vice president of channel sales at Mist. "We are eager to work with solution providers who want to break from the status quo with new and innovative wireless solutions that maximize performance, lower operational costs and enable highly differentiated services."

For more information on the Mist partner program, please email partners@mist.com or visit https://www.mist.com/partners/.

About Mist

Mist built the first AI-driven wireless platform, designed specifically for the Smart Device Era. The Mist Learning Wireless LAN makes Wi-Fi predictable, reliable and measurable by providing unprecedented visibility into the user experience and by replacing time consuming manual IT tasks with proactive automation. In addition, Mist is the first vendor to bring enterprise-grade Wi-Fi, BLE and IoT together to deliver personalized, location-based wireless services without requiring battery-powered beacons. All operations are managed via Mist's modern cloud architecture for maximum scalability, agility and performance.

The Mist team consists of leading experts in wireless, machine learning and cloud, who are responsible for building the largest and most advanced networks in the world. Founded in 2014, the company is based in Cupertino, CA and funded by top investors, including Lightspeed Venture Partners, Norwest Venture Partners, GV (formerly Google Ventures) and Cisco Investments. For more information, visit www.mist.com.