Mist Recognized as a CRN 2017 Emerging Vendor

Leader In AI-driven Networks Honored for Continued Success in the Wireless Market

CUPERTINO, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 27, 2017) - Mist, the pioneer in self-learning wireless networks using artificial intelligence, announced today that it has been named a CRN 2017 Emerging Vendor in the Networking/VoIP category. This list recognizes recently founded, up-and-coming technology suppliers that are shaping the future of the IT channel through unique technological innovations.

"We're excited to be featured in this year's list of Emerging Vendors," said Mike Anderson, vice president of channel sales at Mist. "Mist's unique AI-enabled cloud platform is changing the way wireless is operated and is creating amazing new opportunities for our partners and customers. This recognition is a testament to the value we deliver."

Mist is proud to be honored for building the first AI-driven wireless platform, designed specifically for the smart device era. The Mist Learning Wireless LAN makes Wi-Fi predictable, reliable and measurable by providing visibility into the user experience and replacing time consuming manual IT tasks with proactive automation. Mist is the first vendor to converge Wi-Fi, BLE and IoT to deliver personalized, location-based wireless services without battery beacons.

"This impressive group of technology supplier startups is already disrupting the status quo, aggressively creating and innovating to meet the ever-changing demands of the IT market," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "CRN's 2017 Emerging Vendors represent the next generation of IT change agents, producing a wide range of leading-edge products that solution providers should keep an eye on in the coming year and beyond."

Mist recently launched a new channel partner program to accelerate the adoption of AI-driven cloud wireless, which includes flexible pricing, extensive training and unique content for both traditional resellers and Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Mist's exponential growth and momentum is a direct reflection of the company's commitment to the channel. In the last year alone, Mist has signed over 100 solution providers across numerous countries. These partners have enabled Mist to become one of the fastest growing vendors in the history of wireless networking, with marquee customers in every industry segment.

Mist has received multiple awards as a result of the company's innovative technology and commitment to the channel. Recent award wins include CRN 2016 Tech Innovator and CRN 2017 Channel Chiefs.

To view the full list of Emerging Vendors, please visit www.crn.com/emergingvendors.

About Mist

Mist built the first AI-driven wireless platform, designed specifically for the Smart Device Era. The Mist Learning Wireless LAN makes Wi-Fi predictable, reliable and measurable by providing unprecedented visibility into the user experience and by replacing time consuming manual IT tasks with proactive automation. In addition, Mist is the first vendor to bring enterprise-grade Wi-Fi, BLE and IoT together to deliver personalized, location-based wireless services without requiring battery-powered beacons. All operations are managed via Mist's modern cloud architecture for maximum scalability, agility and performance.

The Mist team consists of leading experts in wireless, machine learning and cloud, who are responsible for building the largest and most advanced networks in the world. Founded in 2014, the company is based in Cupertino, CA and funded by top investors, including Lightspeed Venture Partners, Norwest Venture Partners, GV (formerly Google Ventures) and Cisco Investments. For more information, visit www.mist.com.